Canada will soon become the first country in the world where warning labels must appear on individual cigarettes.

The warnings - in English and French - include "poison in every puff,” “tobacco smoke harms children” and “cigarettes cause impotence.”

The move was first announced last year by Health Canada and is aimed at helping people quit smoking.

The regulations take effect August 1 and will be phased in.

King-size cigarettes will be the first to feature the warnings and will be sold in stores by the end of July 2024, followed by regular-size cigarettes, and little cigars with tipping paper and tubes by the end of April 2025.

The move was first announced last year by Health Canada. Credit: AP

“This bold step will make health warning messages virtually unavoidable," Canada's Mental Health and Addictions Minister Carolyn Bennett said on Wednesday.

Health Canada said the strategy aims to reduce tobacco use below 5% by 2035.

Ms Bennett's statement also said tobacco use kills 48,000 Canadians every year.

Doug Roth, chief executive of the Heart & Stroke charity, said the measure will ensure that dangers to lung health cannot be missed.

Tobacco advertising, promotion and sponsorship are banned in Canada and warnings on cigarette packs have existed since 1972.

In 2001, Canada became the first country to require tobacco companies to include picture warnings on the outside of cigarette packages and include inserts with health messages.

