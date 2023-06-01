Australia’s most decorated living war veteran unlawfully killed prisoners and committed other war crimes in Afghanistan, a judge has ruled.

Federal Court judge Anthony Besanko dismissed claims by Ben Roberts-Smith that he was defamed by the media, ruling that articles published about his war crimes in 2018 articles were substantially true.

Victoria Cross recipient Roberts-Smith, a former Special Air Service Regiment corporal who is now a media company executive, was also awarded the Medal of Gallantry for his Afghan war service.

But allegations against him included the killing of a prisoner who had a prosthetic leg by firing a machine gun into his back in 2009, before keeping the man's prosthetic as a novelty beer drinking vessel.

Roberts-Smith allegedly kicked an unarmed, handcuffed farmer off a cliff into a riverbed who was then shot. Credit: AP

Another accusation was that Roberts-Smith kicked an unarmed, handcuffed farmer off a cliff into a riverbed where an SAS colleague then shot the farmer dead in 2012.

Reports of domestic violence allegedly committed by Roberts-Smith were found to be unproven and defamatory, but the judge found this would not have further damaged the veteran’s reputation in the civil case.

He had made claims of defamation against The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age and The Canberra Times over their articles.

Australian journalists Nick McKenzie, second left, and Chris Masters, right, who were involved the civil case. Credit: AP

Roberts-Smith’s legal costs have been underwritten by billionaire Kerry Stokes, executive chairman of Seven West Media where he is employed.

He is one of several Australian military personnel under investigation from Australian Federal Police for alleged war crimes in Afghanistan.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...