The US president fell over on stage after he had congratulated Air Force graduates for choosing 'service over self'

US president Joe Biden has fallen over at a graduation ceremony he was attending to give thanks to US Air Force Academy recruits in Colorado.

The 80-year-old president fell as he was walking along a stage, before being helped back to his feet again by an Air Force officer and two members of his US Secret Service detail.

Biden appeared to explain the fall by looking back and pointing at something on the stage.

Onlookers, including some members of the official delegation on stage, looked over in concern before Biden returned to his seat.

Ben LaBolt, the White House communications director tweeted shortly after the fall that Biden was "fine".

"There was a sandbag on stage while he was shaking hands," he said.

During his speech, Biden told more than 900 cadets that they had "made a noble choice to lead a life of service".

He added: "Now you also shoulder a great privilege and a mighty responsibility. Leadership, yeah leadership.

"In the years ahead, your airmen and guardians are going to look to you for guidance and inspiration because the world is going to get more confusing.

"They'll put their trust in you. You, in turn, must strive to always be worthy of their confidence."

Biden also used the ceremony to speak about how the US had rallied Western nations to stand behind Ukraine against Russia, efforts to enhance deterrence in the Indo-Pacific region and his belief that Sweden will become a NATO member.

