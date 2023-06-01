By Lily Ford, Multimedia Producer

After years of feuding, Kim Cattrall will officially reprise her role as Samantha Jones in Sex and the City's revival series.

And Just Like That... revisited the life of shoe-obsessed sex columnist Carrie Bradshaw in 2021, with Sarah-Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis starring once again as the women navigate Manhattan in their 50's.

But the famed foursome became a threesome and showrunner Michael Patrick King found other characters to distract from Cattrall's notable absence, much to the horror of loyal fans.

Cattrall's public squabble with Parker followed years of speculation about bad blood between the two, culminating in Cattrall, now 66, publicly announcing in 2016 that she was done playing Samantha.

Kim Cattrall (second from right) and Sarah-Jessica Parker (right) have publicly feuded. Credit: AP

She refused to join for a third film, which followed six seasons of the 1998 - 2004 HBO series and two movies, and expressed feeling as though the script for the third did not do justice to the character.

But Samantha will finally return after show creatives made do in the first season of And Just Like That... by having Carrie text her former best friend a few times across the 10 episodes, finally agreeing in the last to meet for a cocktail.

Cattrall reportedly filmed one scene, separately from the rest of the cast, of Samantha - who now lives in London - on the phone to Carrie, which is set to feature in Max's season two finale.

The show's celebrated costume designer Patricia Field, who has not yet worked on the reboot, dressed Samantha for the scene.

Cattrall joins John Corbett, playing Carrie's ex-heartthrob fiancé Aiden Shaw, as returning cast members from the original series.

The news will come as a surprise to fans of the show who may have given up hope after both Cattrall and Parker asserted Samantha would not be returning.

But as shooting in New York began in winter, Casey Bloys, the chairman and CEO of HBO and Max content, reportedly approached Cattrall about donning Samantha's heels once more - and she said yes.

Max have said the first two episodes of season two of And Just Like That... will premiere on June 22.

