Phillip Schofield says he is 'broken and ashamed' after revealing affair

Phillip Schofield has said he is "utterly broken and ashamed" over the affair he had with a younger male colleague, but has denied grooming the man, in an interview with The Sun newspaper.

Schofield, 61, resigned from ITV last week and was dropped by his talent agency YMU after admitting to an affair which he described as "unwise but not illegal".

Speaking publicly for the first time since he left the broadcaster and This Morning, Schofield told The Sun: "I did not, I did not [groom him].

"There are accusations of all sorts of things. It never came across that way because we'd become mates. I don't know about that.

"But of course I understand that there will be a massive judgment, but bearing in mind, I have never exercised that anywhere else."

Schofield added his "greatest apology" must go to the male colleague with whom he had the affair.

"It has brought the greatest misery into his totally innocent life, his totally innocent family, his totally innocent friends. It has brought the greatest grief to them," he told the newspaper.

"I am deeply sorry and I apologise to him because I should have known better. I should have acted the way I have always acted. I should not have done it.

"I'm sorry. And I will forever be sorry. I will die sorry. I am so deeply mortified."

Phillip Schofield and his wife Stephanie Lowe. Credit: PA

Schofield said his wife was "very, very angry" after he confessed to her about his affair, explaining he had previously denied rumours about the affair to her when she had asked about them.

He added: "She got off a plane and I phoned her up and texted saying, 'I need to talk to you'. She called back and I told her."

Elsewhere, ITV chief executive Dame Carolyn McCall has been called to face questions from MPs relating to the broadcaster's approach to safeguarding and complaint handling.

Ms McCall's invitation to attend the Culture, Media and Sport committee, on Wednesday June 14, comes after she wrote a letter to Parliament on Wednesday outlining an external review of Schofield's departure.

