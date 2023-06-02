Epsom: Frankie Dettori signs off from Oaks with Soul Sister victory

Frankie Dettori's last ever ride in the Betfred Oaks was a winning one as Soul Sister soared to victory at Epsom.

The Italian jockey will retire at the end of the season and made sure he signed off on a winning note in the fillies' Classic.

John and Thady Gosden's filly was the backmarker for a good while, but as the race progressed she did too and in the home straight she was travelling much the best.

Winner of the Musidora Stakes, she accelerated past Aidan O'Brien’s Savethelastdance, the 5-6 favourite, and cantered over the line to prevail at 11-4.

Frankie Dettori celebrates with the trophy after winning the Betfred Oaks. Credit: PA

There was mixed fortunes for the winning yard, however, as stablemate Running Lion did not start after breaking out of the stalls and unseating Oisin Murphy.

Dettori told ITV Racing: "It means a lot, seven Oaks. The Bamfords have been great supporters of mine, it's my last year and it's my second Classic. Unbelievable.

"They're two great fillies, Emily #[Upjohn, who won the Coronation Cup earlier] and this one, I just want to soak it in now.

"It was a bit messy at the beginning, I didn't want to go too wide, and then William [Buick on Eternal Hope] stopped very quickly but I kept her balanced and she did the rest."

