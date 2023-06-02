On Unscripted, football legend and now singer-songwriter Eric Cantona joins Nina Nannar.

The pair discuss his new single and upcoming album. He took up the skills during lockdown and now has a tour on the way starting in his beloved Manchester.

They talk his continuing love of an audience and why the Manchester scene inspired his latest incarnation.



