Holly Willoughby expected back on This Morning with Josie Gibson as co-host

Josie Gibson is expected to present alongside Holly Willoughby as Phillip Schofield's former co-host is set to return to the This Morning sofa on Monday for the first time since the ITV saga.

At the end of Friday's show, Alison Hammond said Gibson and Willoughby will be on Monday's show, though it is unclear whether the Big Brother star will be Schofield's permanent replacement.

Schofield has resigned from his 20-year post presenting ITV's This Morning after admitting to an “unwise, but not illegal” affair with a young male colleague.

Co-host Holly Willoughby said she felt "very hurt" by Schofield's lie over the affair after she asked him "directly" if it was true and "was told it was not".

Josie Gibson will replace Phillip Schofield on Monday. Credit: PA

He confirmed in an interview with the BBC on Friday that he has sent a text to Willoughby but not received a response.

"The last time we had a conversation was when I texted Holly and said, ‘Don’t reply’ – this was after the statement last week – ‘Don’t reply, you’re probably not allowed to, but I am deeply deeply sorry that I lied to you,'" he said.

The pair presented together for over 15 years on This Morning.

ITV has been approached to clarify Gibson's role and Willoughby's return.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...