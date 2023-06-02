A sitting Labour MP has registered a complaint against Geraint Davies after the party's long-serving backbencher was suspended over allegations of inappropriate behaviour, ITV News understands.

Mr Davies, the MP for Swansea West, was suspended by the party after it received a formal complaint against him, on Thursday.

Politico reported that a woman had submitted the complaint.

On Friday, it emerged a second complaint had been lodged with Labour - this time from one of the party's own MPs.

Mr Davies has said that he does not "recognise" the allegations, but has apologised if he "inadvertently caused offence to anyone".

The decision to administratively suspend Mr Davies means he will have the whip removed in Westminster while a review is carried out.

On Friday, Labour MP Charlotte Nichols criticised her party's handling of allegations, including sexual misconduct.

She told BBC Radio 4's World At One programme there is a "rotten culture" in Westminster, and suggested there have been times when Labour cannot "keep our own house in order".

"When I first came into Parliament, literally within my first week there was a list of names, about 30 MPs on it," she added.

"People I was told to, you know, do everything I could to make sure that I wasn't alone with, to never accept a drink from, to not get in a lift with, people that their bad behaviour is so widely known, and so little action has been taken about this, that really it's left to individuals to try to keep themselves safe as far as possible by staying out of the orbit of these people."

Mr Davies has said he does not 'recognise' the allegations. Credit: PA

Asked why the Labour hierarchy did not "do anything", she said: "It's a very worthwhile question to ask, and something I have been asking myself in the time that I have been in Parliament, and this is one of those things that you see time and again in Westminster.

"Everyone is very keen to point the finger at other parties, and to use these things as political point scoring, but no one actually wants to look at their own parties and what they are, or actually not doing about this."

A Labour Party spokesperson said: "We would strongly urge anyone with a complaint to come forward so that allegations can be swiftly and fully investigated and action taken.

"The party has ensured that there is a wide range of support available to complainants, to provide confidence and confidential guidance throughout the disciplinary process."

