A police officer has incurred a "serious" head injury as a suspected drug dealer attempted to evade arrest in west Yorkshire.

The incident took place on Friday morning, when the officer attempted to make an arrest on Back Grantley Street in Wakefield, West Yorkshire Police said.

"The alleged offender attempted to flee the scene, causing the officer a head injury in the process," the force said in a press release. It added that the officer's injuries were "serious" but not life-threatening. She was taken to hospital for further treatment.

The force's Wakefield Impact team posted a graphic selfie of the injured officer on social media, writing: "Our own PC Woods injured whilst apprehending suspect at #Wakefield. Suspected drug dealer rammed her vehicle as she was getting out of it. Arrested for wounding with intent to resist arrest & PWITS Class A drugs . Get well soon PC Woods."

The suspect has been arrested and is in custody for questioning.

