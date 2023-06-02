At least 170 people have been injured after two trains collided in India's eastern Odisha state, according to media reports.

Rescuers were attempting to free another 200 people feared trapped in the derailed coaches, according to D.B. Shinde, the Balasore district administrator in Odisha state. There are concerns that dozens of people were killed in the crash.

At this stage it is not known what caused the collision.

Amitabh Sharma, a railroad ministry spokesperson, said some mangled pieces of the derailed train fell onto a nearby track and were hit by another passenger train coming from the opposite direction.

The Press Trust of India news agency said the derailed Coromandel Express was traveling from Howrah, in West Bengal state, to Chennai, the capital of southern Tamil Nadu state.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he was "distressed" by the news, adding that his "thoughts are with the bereaved families".

He tweeted: "May the injured recover soon. Spoke to Railway Minister @AshwiniVaishnaw and took stock of the situation.

"Rescue ops are underway at the site of the mishap and all possible assistance is being given to those affected."

Despite government efforts to improve rail safety, several hundred accidents occur every year on India's railways, the largest train network under one management in the world.

In August 1995, two trains collided near New Delhi, killing 358 people in the worst train accident in India's history.

Most train accidents are blamed on human error or outdated signaling equipment.

More than 12 million people ride 14,000 trains across India every day, travelling on 40,000 miles of track.

