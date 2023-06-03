Auguste Rodin wins the Epsom Derby after protester storms the course

Auguste Rodin, has won the Betfred Derby at Epsom, after a protestor ran across the track.

Police officers were seen dragging the lone activist off the course after the race started.

The Surrey force confirmed two protesters were arrested as they attempted to disrupt the derby.

One man managed to jump the fence before being tackled and handcuffed by police on the racecourse while the crowd jeered and booed.

ITV News Reporter Sangita Lal films the moment a protester ran along the Epsom Derby course

Minutes later, a woman attempted to climb the fence but was pulled to the floor by police.

Following the incident, Animal Rising tweeted: "Despite The Jockey Club's claim that the horses safety is paramount, they decided to start the race despite knowing that a protester was on the tracks.

"Another sickening display of profit > (greater than) care for animals."

Despite pledges by activist group Animal Rising to “cancel or severely delay” the Derby, the race continued as planned shortly after the protesters were carried away.

Observers described the situation as “ludicrous” and “absolute insanity” while others thanked police for putting a stop to the protests.

Earlier in the day 19 people were arrested in connection with plans to disrupt the Epsom Derby Festival on Saturday, Surrey Police said.

Officers said 11 people were arrested at addresses in Mitcham and Byfleet in the early hours of the morning following warrants based on intelligence received ahead of the festival.

Eight people were also arrested after a vehicle stopped in Burgh Heath at about 10.20am.

All were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit public nuisance and remain in police custody.

Auguste Rodin ridden by jockey Ryan Moore (front) wins the Betfred Derby ahead of King of Steel ridden by jockey Kevin Stott. Credit: PA

Away from the protests, Auguste Rodin raced to glory for Aidan O’Brien and Ryan Moore.

It looked as though 66-1 outsider King Of Steel had stolen the lead coming into the final stretch, but Auguste Rodin (9-2) was gaining with every stride and overtook him in the shadow of the post.

White Birch ran on for third with Artistic Star taking fourth.

O’Brien – winning the race for the ninth time – said: “All the people in Coolmore have made this happen – this is a total homebred horse.

"It’s all credit to them to make this happen every day. He came with a massive reputation as a beautiful horse but he kept stepping up to all the markers all the way, which is very unusual.

“He’s totally unique – he’s out of one of the greatest Galileo mares (Rhododendron) by the greatest stallion ever in Japan. I can’t tell you, he’s totally unique.

“Ryan said it probably didn’t suit him, he would have preferred a lot stronger pace but he said he had to quicken twice, so obviously he’s so exciting for us.

“I feel so grateful and so delighted for all the lads, everyone. It’s a great pleasure for us.”

