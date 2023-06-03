Highest temperature of the year so far could be recorded today

The UK could experience the hottest day of the year so far, with temperatures potentially reaching a balmy 26C.

The highest temperature in the UK so far this year was 25.1C in Porthmadog on Tuesday – and forecasters believe there is a small chance that could be surpassed.

The dry weather is also expected to continue into next week.

People enjoying the warm weather in Paignton, Torbay Credit: Ben Birchall/PA

On Saturday, a UK high of 23.9C was recorded in Porthmadog, and temperatures are expected to be slightly higher on Sunday.

Met Office meteorologist Rachel Ayers said people can expect 24C or 25C in the warmer spots and there could even be a high of 26C in sheltered areas in the west.

She said there was a low chance of 26C being recorded, adding: “We’d be looking at that somewhere in the west, probably similar kind of areas, parts of Wales, maybe south-west England.”

Ms Ayers said a breeze across the south, particularly English Channel coasts, will affect temperatures in those areas.

Eastern coasts will see temperatures on Sunday of around 15C or 16C, while inland areas will be warmer with highs of 18C to 20C.