Caroline Flack's mother has hit out at ITV News, after Philip Schofield said “I think I understand how Caroline Flack felt"

Caroline Flack's mother has criticised ITV, saying the broadcaster had “learned nothing” from her daughter taking her own life.

Christine Flack was speaking out following the controversy surrounding Phillip Schofield admitting having an affair with a younger male colleague who worked alongside him on This Morning.

On Friday, the former presenter, 61, admitted, “I think I understand how Caroline Flack felt" in an interview with the BBC's Amol Rajan.

In response, Ms Flack said Schofield and the younger man “should have been looked after”.

“I know it’s a lovely job and they earn money. But also the television stations earn money from them… they’re not commodities, they’re people,” she told BBC Newsnight.

She added: “I hate the thought that Phillip and this young man are going through such an awful time.

“It’s bad enough when it’s in private, but when it’s in every single paper and first thing on the news, it’s just ridiculous. Wait to see what happens. Let’s hope for the best.

“I send my regards to Phillip and the young lad, and hope they get over this. Don’t do anything silly.”

In a statement, ITV said: “The relationships we have with those we work with are based on trust.

“Phillip made assurances to us and his agency which he now acknowledges were untrue and we feel badly let down.

“As a producer and broadcaster, ITV takes its responsibilities around duty of care seriously and has robust and well-established processes in place to support the mental and physical health of employees and all those we work with.”

In interviews published on Friday, Phillip Schofield said he had “lost everything” after admitting to the affair, and the fallout has had a “catastrophic effect” on his mind.He also likened the attention he received to Caroline Flack's online abuse in the weeks prior to her February 2020 suicide, he told the BBC's Amol Rajan.

A coroner ruled the former Love Island host, 40, took her own life after learning prosecutors were going to press ahead with an assault charge on her then-boyfriend Lewis Burton.

Schofield said on Friday: “Do you want me to die? Because that’s where I am."

He said he saw “nothing ahead” of him and he had to talk about his career in television “in the past tense”.

Schofield has denied feuding with his 'TV sister' Holly Willoughby. Credit: PA

Caroline Flack’s mother said Schofield is “realising even more” what her daughter went through before her death.

Schofield told the BBC the fallout in the media after the affair revelations had been “relentless”, which Ms Flack said was “exactly” how her daughter had felt.

“Every day she would try to be a bit stronger, which I should imagine Phillip is,” she said.

Caroline Flack with her mother Christine Flack

“But you get more and more thrown at you. It’s not only him, it is his daughters. Luckily he’s got them there for support.

“But it’s his family. His wife, his mum. Everyone that’s around him. Everybody suffers – but not as much as him.”

Ms Flack said she hoped the former ITV presenter had “done the right thing” by admitting to his secret affair and that the matter would be settled.

