Manchester United fan arrested over shirt mocking Hillsborough disaster victims

A Manchester United fan has been arrested at Wembley Stadium after wearing a shirt appearing to mock the 97 Liverpool fans killed in the Hillsborough disaster.

Pictures circulating social media showed the man wearing a white United away shirt - displaying the number 97 and the words "Not Enough".

"We are aware of this and have worked proactively with officials at Wembley Stadium to identify the individual," London's Metropolitan Police said in a tweet. "He has been arrested on suspicion of a public order offence and taken into custody."

The shirt prompted fury from Liverpool fans and survivors of the Hillsborough tragedy, which saw 97 people die as the result of a crowd crush during the FA Cup semi-final in Sheffield against Nottingham Forest in 1989.

Many online questioned why such a message was given the go-ahead to be printed on the shirt.

Urging witnesses to message them in confidence if they knew who the man in the shirt was, the Hillsborough Survivors Support Alliance tweeted: "This needs sorting.

"Anyone who thinks this is acceptable behaviour needs to come and speak to us and the families of the 97. We'll educate them."

