A signaling error caused a train crash that killed over 300 people in India, the rail minister has announced.

The incident, which is India's most deadly train crash in decades, led to around 900 people being rushed to hospital, on Friday night.

As authorities start to clear the tracks, on Sunday, investigations continue to discover what caused the derailment.

Initial enquiries suggest an error in the electronic signaling system led to a passenger train wrongly changing tracks.

Rescuers work at the site of passenger trains that derailed in Balasore district. Credit: AP

A signal was given to the Coromandel Express to enter the main track line but the signal was later taken off, The Press Trust of India news agency earlier reported.

The train entered another line, known as the loop line, and crashed into a goods train parked there, PTI said.

’’Who has done it and what is the reason will come out of an investigation,” rail minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said in an interview with New Delhi Television network.

On Friday rescuers descended on the carriages, people climbed on the wrecked trains to break open doors and windows using cutting torches to try to save people who were trapped inside.

Volunteers and emergency services worked through the night, after the collision on Friday in Balasore district of eastern Odisha state a nd continued to pull bodies from the wreckage on Saturday.

The crash is India's worst train accident this century. Credit: AP

Passenger Vandana Kaleda said that inside the train during the derailment people were “falling on each other” as her coach shook violently and veered off the tracks.

“As I stepped out of the washroom, suddenly the train tilted. I lost my balance. ... Everything went topsy turvy.

"People started falling on each other and I was shocked and could not understand what happened. My mind stopped working.”

She added that she felt lucky to survive.

Fifteen bodies were recovered on Saturday evening and efforts continued overnight.

Heavy cranes were used to remove an engine that had settled on top of a rail car.

No bodies were found in the engine and the work was completed on Sunday morning, said Sudhanshu Sarangi, director-general of fire and emergency services in Odisha.

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanks volunteers for their efforts

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the crash site on Saturday, as well as victims in hospital.

He said the government would do its utmost to help them and strictly punish anyone found responsible.

The accident occurred at a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is focusing on the modernisation of the British colonial-era railroad network in India.

It has become the world’s most populous country - more than 12 million people ride 14,000 trains across India every day.

Despite government efforts to improve rail safety, several hundred accidents occur every year on India’s railways.

