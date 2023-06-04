Norwegian comedian Viggo Venn wins Britain’s Got Talent 2023

Play Brightcove video

People may have expected a singer or dancer to win BGT 2023, but in the end, the public chose a comedian with an obsession with high-vis, ITV News' Callum Watkinson reports

Norwegian comedian Viggo Venn has been crowned the winner of Britain’s Got Talent 2023, scooping the £250,000 prize and a spot on the bill at the Royal Variety Performance.

Venn kept tonight's audience audience entertained with another high-vis inspired routine in the grand final.

Dancer Lilliana Clifton, 13, and 14-year-old magician Cillian O’Connor placed in second and third respectively – but missed out on the title. Venn, 33, had the judges laughing when he forced Simon Cowell to wear a matching high-vis jacket as rose petals were thrown over the pair before the whole audience erupted into high-vis. The audience were in raptures after the performance, chanting: “One more time,” in reference to his first audition on the show.

Alesha Dixon said: “You’ve captivated the nation, they love you,” while Bruno Tonioli said: “I think your physical comedy is world-class, you have created one of the most memorable characters since Mr Bean.” Meanwhile Cowell said: “At least you didn’t make me look stupid tonight. I have never ever met an act like you in my life, I will admit it, I really really love you now.” When host Declan Donnelly asked why so many high-vis jackets, Venn said: “I wear so many high-vis because it’s really cold in Norway.”

Susan Boyle has made a surprise appearance during the final, singing her 2009 audition song I Dreamed A Dream from Les Miserables with the cast of the West End production.

The 62-year-old also joined the cast in performing a rendition of Do You Hear The People Sing?

After the performance, she said: “It feels great (to be here). It’s extra special for me, last April I suffered a minor stroke and I fought to be back on stage and I have done it.”

Cowell said: “Susan, we owe you so much, I knew you weren’t well but if anyone was going to come back, you were going to come back, it wouldn’t be the same without you.”

