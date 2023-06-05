Play Brightcove video

The Luvly O will be the world’s first ever flat-pack car and could be on British roads before the end of the year.

Unlike other flat-pack items, it will be assembled in factories rather than in people’s homes.

This design reduces shipping and distribution emissions.

Dubbed “the Ikea car” because of its flat-pack design, the new vehicle created by Swedish technology firm Luvly could be spotted on British roads by the end of the year.

Håkan Lutz, CEO and Founder of Luvly, said: “Luvly was founded on the belief that the negative aspects of cars can be mitigated by combining modern technological solutions with futuristic design.

“Our light urban vehicles emphasise the values of positive communal living.”

Energy absorbers, similar to those used in racing cars will ensure driver's safety Credit: Luvly

The car, which is expected to cost £8,700, has two removable batteries and can be charged at work and at home.

Despite its small engine, the car has a distance range of around 60 miles with top speeds of 55 mph.

The car is estimated to weigh less than 400 kg, making it a fifth of the weight of most other electric vehicles.

The company says its energy absorbers, similar to those used in racing cars will "ensure maximum safety".

Andreas Radics said it remains to be seen whether flat pack factories will achieve the same level of quality as the assembly line Credit: Berylls Group

Andreas Radics, Managing Partner at Berylls Group, however, urged caution.

He said: "The kit idea also has many role models in the past.

"The Luvly's high-voltage technology, however, makes this impossible for amateurs. Its assembly may only be carried out by trained professionals.

"It remains to be seen whether assembly near the end customer in special Luvly partner companies can achieve the same level of quality as series production on the assembly line."

Mr Radic added that the likelihood of this type of manufacturing becoming mainstream will depend on the distribution and assembly of the cars.

"A major hurdle for Luvly to overcome is the establishment of an assembly and service network.

"Without such a network, the two-seater has no chance in the market.

"Comparable vehicles are already available from established manufacturers for the broad mass of car buyers.

"However, so far not a single model has been able to meet expectations in terms of unit sales."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...