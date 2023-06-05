Families confront gruesome images in search for India train crash victims

Play Brightcove video

Words by Sanjay Jha, ITV News, Balasore, India

After four buses and a gruelling 10-hour journey, Anil Marandi reached the help desk of the government hospital in Balasore to look for his two cousins and brother-in-law, who had been on board the Coromandel Express heading to Chennai with hundreds of other migrant labourers in the search of work.

Officials showed him pictures of hundreds of dead bodies that are barely recognisable.

With around 300 dead bodies from Friday's train crash, authorities have collated pictures of them in books and on posters so families may identify their loved ones faster.

The pictures of the mangled bodies in the photo album are so horrific that Marandi had to closely look into every grim image in the search for his relatives.

With their identification papers, Anil eventually got to the front of the queue to look through records on the computer. Sadly, there was a match.

Emergency service staff worked into the night taking victims out of the wreckage

Anil had to call his sister to tell her the news. Her husband still hadn’t been found, but one of the cousins with him was confirmed dead.

Many of the bodies were still unidentified even by the end of Monday.

Amid the confusion, the death toll was revised down from 288 to 275 after officials said some of the bodies at the scene had been counted twice.

56 hours after the accident, hopes have faded that any more survivors will be found, but miraculously a man was found lying in the agricultural fields 48 hours after the accident.

All 21 coaches derailed have been moved and the rest of the rail services at the accident site have resumed.

Sujit Paswan, who has come from the impoverished state of Bihar, has been lucky to find his brother, Ayodhya Paswan, and his wife admitted to hospital - but they have heard nothing about their young son, who was in the toilet at the time of the accident.

For most of the poor migrant workers who had been heading to work in the southern Indian state, this train was meant to be a lifeline.

While relatives were still trying to establish who was dead or alive, passengers peered at the mangled wreckage discarded on the embankment.

The federal government has ordered India's premier investigating agency, the Central Bureau of Investigations (CBI), to carry out an inquiry.

Initially, the government blamed the catastrophic derailment on a signal failure, but it is yet to be established if this was the case or if it was instead human error.

The railways are the backbone of the transport system in India and that’s why services resumed before questions were answered.

The government has announced monetary compensation to the victims of this rail accident and has already paid 90 dead passengers.

Tunni Singh broke down in tears after receiving her £10,000 pay-out from authorities.

Her husband Kirtan was killed in the crash, leaving her a widow, and their two children without a father.

He was also the sole breadwinner in the family.

