Celebrity Big Brother star Lauren Harries has been placed in an induced coma after undergoing a major brain operation.

The reality TV star underwent the procedure back in April after being admitted to hospital.

Since then, the 45-year-old has been recovering in an intensive care unit, while her family have been keeping fans updated with regards to her condition throughout her stay in hospital.

Writing on Twitter, her family said: "Last night Lauren had a seizure and doctors have had to put her into an induced coma to get it under control.

"Lauren needs all your support and wishes, she loves you all."

Fans wrote back messages of support, with one saying: "Keep fighting Lauren."

Last week, the star removed her bandages after the major operation.

Her mum wrote on Twitter that it was "One of the scariest experiences of a mother's life, seeing your child hurting."

Lauren Harris' family have been sharing updates of her condition on Twitter. Credit: Twitter/Lauren Harris

She added: "All I wanted to do was swap places with Lauren. This is just after her brain surgery, even then we had no idea if we'd ever get our Lauren back again.

"Seeing her like this was terrifying. She has been so brave and I am so proud of her for all she's been through."

Her mum also revealed that the veteran reality star had suffered from blackouts and a drooping face following the emergency procedure.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.