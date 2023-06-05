Princess Eugenie announces birth of second son Ernest George Ronnie

Princess Eugenie has given birth to her second son and named him Ernest, she has announced.

The late Queen’s granddaughter, 33, and husband Jack Brooksbank, 37, said their baby weighed 7lb 1oz, and was born nearly a week ago on May 30.

Their eldest child, two-year-old August, is now a big brother.

Eugenie posted on her Instagram account: "Jack and I wanted to share the news that we had our little boy, Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank on 30th May 2023 at 8.49 weighing 7.1lbs.

"He is named after his great great great Grandfather, his Grandpa George and my Grandpa Ronald.

“Augie is loving being a big brother already.”

Eugenie shared a picture of Ernest, wearing a knitted blue-and-white hat, asleep in a Moses basket, and one of August tenderly stroking his brother’s head.

Ernest has arrived in the King’s coronation year, just weeks after the ceremony.

Princess Eugenie was last seen during King Charles' coronation. Credit: PA

He is the first of Elizabeth II’s great-grandchildren to be born since her death last September.

The newest member of the royal family, whose title is Master Brooksbank, is 13th in line to the throne, moving the Duke of Edinburgh down to 14th place.

A heavily pregnant Eugenie, daughter of the Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York, joined the Windsors to witness her uncle Charles’s coronation in Westminster Abbey at the start of May, with Mr Brooksbank seated next to the Duke of Sussex in the third row.

