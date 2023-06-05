Russia's Defence Ministry has announced Ukraine launched a major offensive overnight to "no success".

Though it is unclear whether the attack was the beginning of Ukraine's highly-anticipated counteroffensive, Russia has claimed its forces had thwarted a large enemy attack in the eastern province of Donetsk.

It comes as Ukraine's Defence Minister posted a cryptic tweet on Sunday quoting English electronic band Depeche Mode, specifically their song titled Enjoy the Silence.

"Words are very unnecessary...They can only do harm," Oleksii Reznikov wrote.

The Russian ministry, in a rare early morning video on Monday, said its forces pushed back a “large scale” Ukrainian assault on Sunday at five points in southern Donetsk, one of four Ukrainian regions Russia illegally annexed last fall.

“The enemy’s goal was to break through our defenses in the most vulnerable, in its opinion, sector of the front,” said the ministry’s spokesman, Igor Konashenkov.

“The enemy did not achieve its tasks. It had no success.”

Mr Konashenkov said 250 Ukrainian personnel were killed, and 16 Ukrainian tanks, three infantry fighting vehicles and 21 armored combat vehicles were destroyed.

Russian defence minister Igor Konashenkov. Credit: Reuters

Ukraine did not comment, and often waits until the completion of its military operations to confirm its actions, imposing news blackouts in the interim.

It was unclear why the Russian Defence Ministry waited until Monday morning to announce the attack, which it said started Sunday morning.

For months, Ukrainian officials have spoken of plans to launch a spring counteroffensive to reclaim territory Russia has occupied since invading on February 24, 2022, as well as the Crimean Peninsula it seized in 2014.

But they have given confusing signals about what would constitute a counteroffensive - preliminary, limited attacks to weaken Russian forces and military facilities or a full-fledged simultaneous assault across the entire 1,100-kilometer (684-mile) front line.

