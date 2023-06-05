Tory MP Bob Stewart charged with racially aggravated behaviour

Tory MP Bob Stewart has been charged with racially aggravated behaviour, the Metropolitian Police has confirmed.

The 73-year-old MP for Beckenham was accused of verbally racially abusing someone in Belgravia, London, on December 14 last year and charged with two public order offences.

Police opened a case after the complaint from activist Sayed Ahmed Alwadaei, who says he is living in exile after being tortured in the Gulf state of Bahrain.

He will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, July 5.

He is charged with:

Using threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour and the offence was racially aggravated. (Contrary to section 31 (1) (c) and (5) of the Crime and Disorder Act 1998.)

Using threatening or abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress. (Contrary to section 5 (1) and (6) of the Public Order Act 1986.)

Scotland Yard said both charges related to the same incident and that the “second offence is an alternative charge to allow the court discretion on the racial element”.