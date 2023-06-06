By Lewis Denison, ITV News Westminster Producer

Ex-SNP MP Margaret Ferrier has been suspended from the Commons for 30 days for breaking coronavirus regulations during the pandemic, meaning a by-election is likely to follow.

But the MP for Rutherglen and Hamilton West was given support from dozens of MPs, including 32 Tories, who wanted to reject her suspension from Parliament.

Ms Ferrier was sacked by the SNP for breaking Covid rules in 2020 when she travelled on a public train from London to Scotland while aware she had contracted coronavirus.

She was arrested shortly thereafter and sentenced to carry out 270 hours of community service.

The MP attempted to justify her actions by explaining she only had mild symptoms at the time but apologised and she she "deeply regretted" her decision to travel.

But the Committee on Standards recommended a 30 day suspension for her actions and on Tuesday MPs approved the sanction by 185 votes to 40 - a majority 145.

Any MP who misses ten sitting days due to suspension is at risk of a by-election but 10% of voters in their constituency must sign a recall petition - which is highly likely.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, asked by ITV News in March whether his party can win Rutherglen and Hamilton West, said: “Yes, I do, and I want the chance to go out there, as with everywhere else, and win every vote."

SNP by-election campaign coordinator David Linden MP said: "There must now be a by-election, which the SNP has been calling for since Ms Ferrier's Covid rule-breach first came to light in 2020.

"People in Rutherglen and Hamilton West are paying an unacceptable price for the damaging policies of the Tories and pro-Brexit Labour Party, as the cost of living soars."

Ms Ferrier's suspension was recommended at the end of March but she appealed to the Independent Expert Panel, which upheld the ruling.

But it appears some MPs, many sceptical of Covid lockdowns in the Commons did not agree.

Just 28 Tories voted to implement the 30 day suspension while 32 voted to reject it. Her suspension was only approved due to Labour votes.

Ms Ferrier was accompanied in the Commons Chamber by Conservative former minister Andrew Selous and SNP MP Carol Monaghan (Glasgow North West).

At one point, Daniel Kawczynski, the Conservative MP for Shrewsbury and Atcham, was seen walking to the opposition benches to shake her hand.

"Amazing how Tory MPs have seemingly become totally disillusioned with their own party’s pandemic policies," said ITV News Political Editor Robert Peston.

Here are the 40 MPs who voted to keep Margaret Ferrier in the Commons: