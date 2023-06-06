Apple has announced it will tweak its autocorrect feature to no longer force its users to accidentally write "ducking" when they mean to use one of the UK's most common swear words.

The "ducking" autocorrect has long frustrated iPhone users, but soon AI will detect when people really mean to include the expletive.

“In those moments where you just want to type a ducking word, well, the keyboard will learn it, too,” said Craig Federighi, Apple’s software chief at the company’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference in Cupertino on Monday.

The change will be part of the new iOS 17 update set to land on devices in July.

Gradually, the AI model will learn to predict words and phrases that someone often repeats, including swear words.

The spelling correction tool has become such a common problem that it has led to countless memes and references to the quirks and foibles of autocorrect.

Users have always had the option to turn off the feature and swear as much as they like.

Other new announcements from Apple include a long-rumored headset that will place its users between the virtual and real world, as well as a visual FaceTime "voicemails".

On Monday, Apple's market valuation hit just under $3 trillion, a new company record.

