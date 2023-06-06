Formerly conjoined twins in the US have been reunited with the medics who separated them 19 years ago.

Erin and Jade Buckles, 19, returned to the Children's National Hospital, in Washington, where two dozen doctors carried out the complex and risky surgery to separate the pair in 2004.

"If it wasn't for the people [at Children's National Hospital], we wouldn't be here at all. I think about that a lot," Erin told Good Morning America.

She and her sister were filmed by the US TV show meeting doctors and smiling as they chatted to hospital staff who were visibly emotional.

Dr Michael BoyaJian, who helped assist in the surgery, said: It was a hugely emotional day, and to see them together years is very big for me."

On February 26, 2004, the identical twins were born to Melissa and Kevin Buckles, and were joined from their chests to their abdomens. They shared a liver, and one baby's heart rested horizontally, protruding into the other girl's chest cavity.It took six hours of surgery to separate them and they were left with a 14-centimetre scar from their chest to their abdomens.

Speaking after the operation, their mother said: "It's an amazing feeling. We joked the first time we held them that they're so light now because, holding them one at a time, it's so surreal still to hold them, just one at a time.

"We're just so thankful to everyone. I don't know how we'd ever say thank you enough for what they've done for our daughters. They've given them a chance at a new life."Now the girls, who are from Woodbridge, Virginia, are both successful college athletes.

Jade runs track and plays field hockey.

Erin, who uses a wheelchair due to a stroke which happened during the separation surgery, plays wheelchair basketball.

Their mother regularly shares updates on the twins' and their sporting achievements on her social media.

On the seventeenth anniversary of their separation, Mrs Buckles posted: "The fact that they had already made it to almost four months of age as conjoined twins was truly amazing, and with the odds stacked against them, their successful separation was nothing short of miraculous.

"There are moments from that day that feel like it was just yesterday.

"Details are burned into my memory and still bring me to tears just thinking about them.

"I will forever be grateful to every single doctor, nurse, hospital administrator, concierge services, engineer, security, and the custodial staff at Children’s National Hospital who played even a small role in making sure everything went as perfectly as possible."

