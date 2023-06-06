A rapid inquiry has been launched amid delays from private companies contracted by the NHS to deliver vital medication.

Following an ITV News investigation in which chronically ill patients across the UK revealed they've had to go without crucial drugs, the House of Lords Public Services Committee has announced its decision to launch a rapid inquiry into homecare medicines services.

A 10-month campaign was led by the British Society for Rheumatology to raise the safety and reliability concerns impacting both patients and clinicians.

Only recently, a new mother with rheumatoid arthritis said she was taken to A&E after firm Sciensus left her without medication for three weeks.

The 37-year-old, who wished to remain anonymous, told ITV News: "I was unable walk with a small baby... it was such a chronic flare that I couldn't walk, which I've never, ever had before in my life."

The company, which is based in Burton-on-Trent and says it "works with every NHS Trust in the country", should provide a lifeline for those who rely on specialised medications.

Placed under special measures in 2021 for its poor performance, Sciensus is facing further action from two separate health regulators

These include those with long-term conditions - like cancer, HIV, and haemophilia - which often require drugs that can't be collected from high street or hospital pharmacies.

Jacob Millard is among the many who've complained online about Sciensus, which is one of 12 that provides homecare medicines services in the UK.

His hospital team advised him to ring 999 as they were so concerned that his medication delivery was overdue.

"I'd been completely bedridden for days prior to this due to not having any meds," the 23-year-old, who has bowel disease Crohn's, said.

The rapid inquiry will begin on 14 June with the committee, made up of 10 MPs from Labour, the Conservatives, the Liberal Democrats, and two crossbenchers, taking evidence from a range of stakeholders including BSR's new Chief Executive Sarah Campbell, the British Society for Gastroenterology, and Crohn’s & Colitis UK.

The BSR said issues raised in a survey they conducted on homecare services included lost or missing prescriptions, missed or failed drug deliveries, and delays in processing of new patients.

Speaking about the announcement, Ms Campbell said: "The decision by the Lords Public Services Committee to launch this inquiry is a huge win for BSR members, who have been raising concerns about the safety and reliability of homecare medicines services for over a year.

"We’ve seen in recent weeks through extensive coverage in the Guardian and ITV how faltering services are devastating the lives of some patients and their families.

"Unfortunately, for clinicians dealing with Homecare Services on the front line, the story of delays, missed deliveries and lost prescriptions is nothing new and these issues are having a huge impact on the day-to-day running of Rheumatology services up and down the country.

"However, this a huge opportunity to put things right, and as the committee hears from clinicians and patient groups alike just how badly things are going wrong, the government, the health service, and the Homecare industry must be prepared to listen to and to act on any recommendations put forward."

Responding to ITV News' initial report, Sciensus, which says it serves 200,000 patients across the UK and Europe, said it was "very sorry" patients have faced delays, but said the company couldn't comment on individual cases.

"We understand how important it is for people to get their medicine on time," the statement continued.

"In cases where patients have concerns, we have a range of support services, including a priority helpline and same-day emergency dispensing.

"Sciensus is a specialty pharmacy that dispenses medicines to patients on behalf of the NHS throughout the UK.”

