Oscar-winning actor Cuba Gooding Jr has settled a lawsuit with a woman who accused him of having raped her in a New York City hotel a decade ago - just as a civil trial was to begin.

Gooding, 55, maintained that his encounter with the unnamed woman was consensual after the two met at a restaurant.

The actor faced allegations that he met the woman in Manhattan, persuaded her to join him at a hotel and convinced her to stop at his room so he could change clothing.

The eleventh-hour deal means the Jerry Maguire star will avoid having details of the alleged assault heard in court.

The federal civil trial was called off just as jury selection was set to begin at New York federal court.

A calendar entry in the official court record said: "TRIAL OFF."

It added: "Reason for cancellation (on consent): the parties have resolved the matter."

The woman said in her lawsuit that Gooding raped her in his room.

Gooding's lawyers insisted that it was consensual sex and that she bragged afterwards to others that she had sex with a celebrity. She had remained anonymous until last week, when Judge Paul A. Crotty ruled that she would have to reveal her name at trial.

The lawsuit, now settled, had sought $6 million (around £4.8 million) in damages on behalf of an unnamed woman.

It was filed against a man who authorities say has been accused of committing sexual misconduct against more than 30 other women, including groping, unwanted kissing and other inappropriate behaviour.

One of the women who had planned to testify at the trial was Kelsey Harbert, who told police Gooding fondled her without her consent at a bar near Times Square in 2019.

Kelsey Harbert (middle) told police Gooding fondled her without her consent. Credit: AP

Ms Harbert said last year after Gooding pleaded guilty in New York state court to a charge that spared him from jail or a criminal history that never getting her day in court was "more disappointing than words can say."

Gooding admitted in April 2022 to forcibly kissing a worker at a New York nightclub in 2018.

After completing six months of alcohol and behavioural counselling, Gooding was permitted to withdraw his guilty plea and plead guilty to a non-criminal harassment violation - eliminating his criminal record and preventing further penalties.

