Ukraine dam destruction is a 'new low' if deliberate, says Sunak

Rishi Sunak has described the destruction of the Nova Kakhovka dam as “appalling and wrong” - arguing that if it is shown to be a deliberate attack by Russia - then it represents “new lows” for Vladimir Putin’s country.

Speaking to reporters on the way to Washington DC to meet President Biden, the prime minister said that intelligence agencies were still looking at what happened and it was too early to make a definitive judgment.

But he added: “If it’s intentional, it would represent, I think, the largest attack on civilian infrastructure in Ukraine since the start of the war, and just demonstrate the new lows that we would have seen from Russian aggression.”

“Attacks on civilian infrastructure are appalling and wrong.”

He said they had happened previously in this conflict, but stressed it was too early to say definitively.

Mr Sunak said he would discuss the situation in Ukraine with the US president - both in general terms but said “the immediate response is humanitarian”.

“So we had already put resources and funding in place to support both the UN and the Red Cross to respond to situations like this.” He said they could now divert those responses to help with the response and evacuation.

“So we were already thinking ahead about situations like this, and I'm pleased that the UK is continuing to support Ukraine in lots of different ways.”

