Sue Gray, the former civil servant who investigated Boris Johnson over the Partygate scandal, could be working for Labour by autumn, after a recommendation by the appointments adviser.

Sir Keir Starmer wants to hire her as his chief of staff ahead of next year's general election, and the government's Advisory Committee on Business Appointments (ACOBA) has recommended she could start her new role six months after leaving the civil service.

That means she could start by September, however Prime Minister Rishi Sunak does have the power to block the appointment for up to two years, as he does for any former senior civil servant, and the Cabinet Office had wanted her to be on gardening leave for 18 months to avoid any conflict of interest.

Ms Gray left her high-ranking Whitehall job in March, angering Tory MPs who claimed her switch to the opposition party called the civil service’s neutrality into question.

Allies of Mr Johnson questioned her desire to join Labour, suggesting the partygate probe which found Covid rule-breaking in Downing Street was nothing but a "left wing stitch up".

Labour said it is confident no rules were broken over her decision to take the job after her independent report into the partygate affair contributed to Mr Johnson’s downfall last year.

The party declined to comment on the latest reports on Acoba’s recommendation.

In recent months Tory MPs have accused the civil service - or the "blob" as they refer to it - of being left-wing and working against the Conservative government.

But as ITV News Political Editor Robert Peston says, "it will be fascinating to observe whether Tory MPs frame this as a victory or a defeat for their detested 'Blob'".

That's because "the Whitehall blob wanted her exiled for longer but she is also seen as quintessential blob".

The Tories called Labour's move to appoint her "unprecedented" and the government ordered an internal probe into the events surrounding Ms Gray's resignation, which Labour dismissed as a “political gimmick”.

The Gov.uk website says the last role Ms Gray held before her resignation earlier this year was second permanent secretary to the Cabinet Office.

She was seconded to Northern Ireland from 2018 to 2021 and before that was director general of the propriety and ethics team from 2012-18.

Her partygate probe was published in full last May, having been held up after the Metropolitan Police announced a separate inquiry into the allegations of lockdown-busting events.

