By James Gray, ITV News Multimedia Producer

Prince Harry has given evidence at the High Court as part of his case against the Daily Mirror's publisher over alleged unlawful information gathering.

The Duke of Sussex has released his witness statement, to coincide with his court appearance, in which he has listed more than 50 complaints against articles published by Mirror-Group Newspapers (MGN).

MGN - whose titles also include the Sunday Mirror and Sunday People - is contesting the claims and has either denied or not admitted to each of them. The case continues.

Here, ITV News takes a look at all of the individual articles which the Prince has mentioned within his court documents.

'Diana so sad on Harry's big day' - published by the Daily Mirror (September 16, 1996)

The article focused on a visit by Harry's mother, Princess Diana, on his 12th birthday to one of the schools he attended in his childhood, Ludgrove School.

Harry said in his witness statement a section of the article, which referenced that Diana "seemed to have been crying and looked stressed" made "no sense" to him.

"While there is a public footpath next to Ludgrove, I'm not sure how anyone would have been able to see my mother from there and establish that she was upset, or why anyone would have stayed there long enough to be able to say she was only inside for 20 minutes," he added.

'Princes take to the hills for gala' - published by the Daily Mirror (July 17 2000)

The article reports that Harry and his brother, Prince William, would not be attending the gala pageant to celebrate the 100th birthday of their great grandmother, the Queen Mother.

Harry said it is his understanding that Ian Miller - the journalist who wrote the article - is "known in this litigation for being involved in the instruction of private investigators".

"I am told by my solicitors that he was a frequent user of Commercial & Legal Services, and also used JJ Services and Searchline [all entities known to have engaged in unlawful information gathering techniques]," he added.

The Duke also said that he now questions "with the benefit of hindsight of knowing what the Defendant's journalists were doing" how the information to base the article on was obtained.

'3am - Harry's time at the bar' - published by the Daily Mirror (September 19 2000)

The article mentions details of a lunch Harry had with friends at The Ifield pub in Chelsea to celebrate his 16th birthday.

Harry said: "I don't know how anyone would have known I was at this particular pub, at this particular time, in order to be there taking photographs of me.

"Based on what I understood at the time of how public engagements worked and the security measures in place for me and my family, I always found these kind of 'coincidences' to be odd."

He continued: "Private visits to restaurants with friends were never publicly announced [in fact, our movements were always intended to be kept secret], nor did this kind of thing fall within any official duties, yet not only did the Defendant seemed to know where I was at all times, they felt able and entitled to report it to the public without any regard for my security or any private life I wished to have, even at the age of just 16."

'Snap..Harry breaks thumb like William; Exclusive' - published by the Daily Mirror (November 11 2000)

Harry was reported in the article to have "chipped a bone" in his thumb, following "an accident during a game of football at school".

He said the level of detail that was reported was "just surprising", adding: "I certainly didn't want any information about injuries I had sustained being reported so publicly.

"They weren't life threatening, they were routine childhood injuries, the odd broken bone."

The Duke also said his solicitors had show him "documentation that suggests Jane Kerr [article author] had previously instructed Jonathan Stafford [a private investigator known to have undertaken unlawful information gathering activities] to obtain ex-directory details for her".

'Tiggy legge walk' - published by the Daily Mirror (September 3 2001)

The article includes details of Harry being asked to become the godfather to the newborn baby of his childhood nanny, 'Tiggy' Legge-Bourke.

Harry acknowledged that while the story was true, its publication had left him feeling "extremely guarded about who I could talk to about my life because private and personal details kept appearing in the tabloids and became common knowledge, and I couldn't understand who may have been talking to the press".

He said he was "appalled that the article says it was a 'friend' that gave the information", adding: "I would have been unnecessarily suspicious of Tiggy, or suspicious that she had told someone and that person had told the press, but now, with the benefit of hindsight, it seems more likely that the Defendant's journalists were unlawfully intercepting private conversations about this."

'Rugger off Harry' - published by the Sunday Mirror (November 11 2001)

The article revealed details of a back injury Harry had sustained while playing polo, which forced him to stop playing rugby.

"There's no official comment reported from the Palace on this, so it's not at all clear to me how the Defendant got this kind of information," Harry said.

He continued: "I find it shocking that the article reveals such specific, detailed and private medical information including the advice that my doctors had given me, especially as this is not the kind of information I was freely revealing to anyone, especially not my class mates."

The Duke said he was "singled out for being a 'sick note' or a 'pussy' because articles like this made routine injuries seem like such a big deal".

'Harry took drugs' and 'Cool it Harry' - published by the Sunday Mirror (January 13 2002)

Both articles reported on allegations that Harry had been taking drugs with friends at the Rattlebone Inn, Wiltshire.

The Duke said his solicitors showed him a "series of invoices relating to my Associate, and close friend, Guy Pelly, as well as people connected to the running of the Rattlebone Inn itself, that were commissioned by the Sunday Mirror at this time, presumably to try and find out more about the time Guy and I spent together at Rattlebone, and whether there had been any repercussions for him".

He added: "The fact that the Defendant's journalists were trying to drag some of my friends into this and name and shame them sickens me."

'Harry's cocaine ecstasy and GHB parties' - published by the Daily Mirror (January 14 2002)

Harry said he thinks the "the headline of this article is purposefully misleading as it seems to suggest that the parties referred to were held by or hosted by me, even though the article later reports that I had told my father that I had 'only smoked cannabis spliffs'".

The article reported that Harry and his associates were taking harder drugs, including ecstasy, cocaine and GHB.

Harry said he also questions the accuracy of several points within the article, including that "Police began an investigation on the order of Prince Charles".

The Duke said the information was something "I do not believe is true, so it makes me wonder with hindsight if the Defendant's journalists heard something they were not intended to and got the wrong end of the stick".

'Harry's sick with 'kissing disease'' - published by the Daily Mirror (March 29 2002)

The article revealed that Harry had contracted glandular fever, although the Duke said he is "not sure how anyone outside of my immediate family knew this".

He said: "I didn't tell anyone as I was ashamed of having contracted it. It's one of those infections that had a huge stigma attached to it when you're a teenager, which is exactly what the article itself is playing on, and the impact on me was huge."

Harry said he did "not believe that the Palace put this information out freely", adding: "I think they responded to information that was put to them."

"This is an example of articles that seemed to be typecasting me into a particular role within the Royal Family," he said.

"I was being made to look irresponsible or reckless. Even an infection that is common amongst teenagers was somehow being portrayed as something that was my fault, that I'd brought it on myself."

'No Eton trifles for Harry, 18' - published by the Daily Mirror (September 16 2002)

The article reported details of how Harry celebrated his 18th birthday with his brother and father, King Charles III.

Harry said: "As I was turning 18, I was obliged to give an interview which was released to the press and many of the details were repeated in this article, although I am not sure of how much of it is reported here.

"This was obviously an ideal occasion for anyone listening into my messages to continue to do so in order to discover what additional private information could exclusively be reported."

'Plot to rob the DNA of Harry' - published by the Sunday People (December 15 2002)

The article reported a plot to steal a sample of Harry's DNA to test his parentage, following rumours that the Duke's real father was James Hewitt - a man who Diana had a relationship with after Harry was born.

Harry said: "Of particular concern to me in this article are the comments from the 'highly placed royal source', which provided details of how the alleged plot would have been carried out and more importantly, that my DNA would be 'sold abroad'.

"I'm not sure from where, or who, these comments were obtained from because they feel like a huge security risk, effectively putting a price on my DNA for anyone who could obtain it.

"I firmly do not believe that these are details anyone from within the Palace would have shared, given the measures put in place for the security of all members of the Royal Family."

'Plot to steal Harry DNA' - published by the Daily Mirror (December 16 2002)

The Daily Mirror published a follow-up article to that which was released by the Sunday People a day earlier, and elaborated on the money that could be made by selling Harry's DNA to a foreign newspaper.

Reportage from the Daily Mirror said that St James' Palace believed Harry's DNA was to be offered "to a foreign newspaper for tens of thousands of pounds".

The Duke said: "Again, I do not believe this information would have been put into the public domain by anyone at the Palace, given the security risk this poses."

Court artist sketch of the Duke of Sussex being cross examined by Andrew Green KC at the High Court. Credit: PA

'Harry - I'm going to join Army' - published by the Sunday Mirror (January 5 2003)

The Duke said the article contains a "surprising amount of accurate detail" about private conversations he had with his father about his future, particularly that he did not want to attend university and would prefer to join the Army.

Harry said: "What strikes me about this article is the sheer number of 'quotes', allegedly coming from a 'senior aide', a 'royal source', 'friends' of mine and an 'associate' of my fathers. I certainly wasn't talking openly to my friends, or the Palace, about this kind of thing."

He continued: "My solicitor has informed me that despite the story identifying five different anonymous contributors, the Defendant only paid one person, which in view makes it very suspicious."

'Matured Harry is a godfather' - published by the Sunday People (April 20 2003)

The article reports that Harry was asked to become the godfather to the son of Harry Legg-Bourke - the brother of Harry's childhood nanny, Tiggy.

Harry said: "It is true that I was asked to be a godfather, but again, I'm not sure where these comments would have come from.

"These kinds of private matters were not released in to the public domain freely, usually only revealed at a Christening if the press were covering it."

'Harry to lead cadet's march' and 'Prince is in charge at parade' - published by the Daily Mirror (April 29 2003)

The articles detailed the role of Parade Commander, which Harry was given at the Combined Cadet Force (CCF) tattoo, at Eton.

Addressing the second article, Harry said: "What seems unusual when reading this article is why the Defendant's journalists presented information taken from the Palace statement as coming from an Eton spokesman, as well as a spokesperson for myself, as though the information came from two separate places.

"I now understand that Mr Atkinson, who authored this article, is known in this litigation to have commissioned the private investigators, Commercial & Legal Services, and that at least one of his bylined articles has previously been admitted by MGN to have been the product of unlawful information gathering."

'Harry's top army mark' - published by the Daily Mirror (September 23 2003)

The article reported that Harry had gained "a top grade pass" after "sailing through" the commissioners board assessment for the Royal Military Academy at Sandhurst.

Harry said: "My solicitors have drawn my attention to the Defendant's defence in respect of this article and the fact they have pointed to a statement from Clarence House the day before.

"As I have said earlier in this statement, announcements such as this were not commonplace, and often the Palace was reacting to stories that had been put to them, rather than them being proactive in releasing information."

'Harry is ready to quit Oz' - published by the Daily Mirror (September 27 2003)

The article reported that Harry was ready to leave Australia, where he was spending his gap year, due to the "level of press intrusion" he was experiencing.

"The most interesting part of this article for me is the line that I was staying inside 'watching videos' instead of working outside to avoid the camera crews," Harry said.

"I'm not sure how they knew what I was doing inside, the whole purpose of me avoiding the cameras was to avoid everyone knowing what I was doing at all times.

"It was suffocating. I was only in Australia with a couple of UK bodyguards, so this is the kind of thing I would have moaned about over the phone and in voicemails."

A newspaper article (left, top) about the Duke of Sussex published in the Daily Mirror on September 27 2003. Credit: PA

'Bored Harry in polo jaunt' - published by the Sunday Mirror (November 2 2003)

The article reveals plans of Harry's to travel to South America to play polo after ending his gap year in Australia.

The Duke said: "I have been advised that David Rowe was freelance when he wrote this and was paid £100 for the story.

"If the story was a straight lift from another newspaper why would the Defendant pay a freelance journalist £100 for it?

"It makes no sense. I would have thought MGN would have had one of their own journalists lift it 'in house' to save themselves money.

"However, if he was paid £100, he must have provided something in return for that money and my guess is that it was for unlawfully obtained private information about me."

'Beach bum Harry' - published by the Daily Mirror (December 16 2003)

The article reported on a daytrip Harry took with friends to the Noosa beach resort, in Australia.

Harry said: "It was a public beach, but not busy or popular so I'm unclear how anyone had known we were there, to be in the right place at the right time to take photographs.

"I wasn't aware of anyone taking photographs at the time."

A newspaper article about the Duke of Sussex published in the Daily Mirror on December 16 2003. Credit: PA

'Wills.. Seeing Burrell is the only way to stop him selling more Diana secrets Harry No.. Burrell's a..' - published by the Sunday People (December 28 2003)

The article revealed details about a private disagreement between Harry and William in relation to a proposed meeting with Diana's former butler, Paul Burrell.

The Duke said he has "no idea how the Defendant's journalists obtained the information within the article".

"A 'senior Royal source' is quoted within the article, reflecting my exact private feelings including that I was 'dead against any meeting' and that a meeting would be 'pandering to Burrell's attention-seeking and self-interest'," he added.

"I also would have used the phrase 'two-face s***', as is reported and believe this could have been lifted directly from a voicemail I had left."

A newspaper article about the Duke of Sussex published in the Sunday People on December 28 2003. Credit: PA

'Polo trip next up for Harry' - published by the Daily Mirror (December 31 2003)

The article contains details of Harry's plans to spend time in Argentina playing polo as part of his gap year.

Harry said: "Again, I'm not sure where the quotes from the 'source' would have come from.

"Details of private meeting I was to have with my father, and his reaction to my plans, was not the kind of information that was intended to be in the public domain due the security implications."

'I'm so sorry Papa' - published by the Daily Mirror (October 23 2004)

The article reported that Harry had apologised to Charles following an incident with a paparazzi outside a nightclub.

Harry said: "I felt like I was under constant scrutiny although I rarely spoke about this, only to those closest to me, so I'm not sure how the Defendant's journalists could have legitimately obtained that information."

'Harry is a Chelsy fan' - published by the Daily Mirror (November 29 2004)

The article features a large photograph of Chelsy Davy, who would become a long-term partner of Harry's.

Reportage from the article also said that Harry had spent time with Ms Davy when he was in Argentina, something which the Duke said he found to be "really interesting as he "actually had no idea that Chelsy was going to be joining me in Lobos [city in Argentina]".

Harry said instead that his close friend, Mark Dyer, had "made arrangements with Chelsy, over the phone, by voicemail and text message, for her to come and surprise me".

"No one else knew of the plan, so I can't understand how any of the media had known where we were, or who she was," he added.

A newspaper article about the Duke of Sussex published in the Daily Mirror on November 29 2004. Credit: PA

'When Harry met daddy.. the biggest danger to wildlife in Africa' - published by the Daily Mirror (December 13 2004)

The article revealed details of Harry meeting Ms Davy's family for the first time, revealing specific information about the trip itinerary.

Harry said: "I am at a complete loss as to how these details were obtained. As I have said previously, details of my travel plans, including dates I would be flying, were not released by the Palace for security reasons, yet the specific date I would return to Britain was published days in advance."

He continued: "What's clear to me is that the Defendant's journalists knew far more than they put into the public domain and didn't want to reveal too much of their hand for fear of exposing the unlawful ways they were really obtaining this kind of personal and private information."

A newspaper article about the Duke of Sussex published in the Daily Mirror on December 13 2004. Credit: PA

'Harry's girl 'To dump him'' and 'Chelsy is not happy' - published by the Daily Mirror (January 15 2005)

The articles reported that Harry was "about to be dumped" by Ms Davy, following allegations that the Duke had been flirting with another woman at a fancy dress party.

Harry said: "The article contains several quotes from 'friends' or other 'partygoers', but the details about our [Harry and Ms Davy] telephone communications are not attributed to anyone, so how could the Defendant's journalists know about this."

According to the Duke, he was shown call data from his solicitors of calls made by MGN journalists to his associate Mr Pelly.

"The duration of the call was 'null' and I have been told that this is indicative to hacking as it could be the first limb of a 'double tap' call," he added.

"It seems obvious to me that the Defendant's journalists were digging round my Associates to gain private information about me."

A newspaper article about the Duke of Sussex published in the Daily Mirror on January 15 2005. Credit: PA

'Chelshocked' - published by the Sunday People (January 23 2005)

The article revealed details of what Harry called a "highly private disagreement" between himself and Charles over the Duke's relationship with Ms Davy.

Reportage from the article said that Harry "slammed the phone down" on his father, and included a quote from a "senior aide" that described Harry as being "incandescent" when Charles described his relationship as "puppy love".

Harry said: "Again, I don't know how the Defendant's journalists obtained any of this information. Any disagreements between me and my father were private."

'You did what!' - published by the Sunday Mirror (February 6 2005)

The article included photographs of Harry attending a party at the home of Richard Meade - former British Olympic equestrian athlete - where he was dressed in a Nazi uniform. Also pictured was George Springfield, who MGN said supplied pictures of Harry to the Sunday Mirror.

Mr Springfield "categorically denied" being responsible and threatened legal action, as is reported at the end of the article.

Harry said: "Reading Mr Springfield's strong denials in this article makes me wonder, with the benefit of hindsight, about how they identified him as being the source of the photos."

The Duke added: "Given the extensive digging the Defendant's journalists were prepared to do into the source of the photographs, I think it's highly likely that they had done the same to try and find out more about what was happening to me and how I felt about it."

A newspaper article about the Duke of Sussex published in the Sunday Mirror on February 6 2005. Credit: PA

'Who dares Windsors' - published by the Daily Mirror (March 4 2005)

The article reported the appointment of Jamie Lowther-Pinkerton as the first private secretary to Harry and William.

Harry said: "There's extensive detail in the article about Jamie, including his role as a former SAS commando, some of his experiences from his 20-year career in the army and the fact he has three children of his own.

"There are also several quotes from unidentified 'friends', and 'excolleagues' of Jamie's. Given what I now know about the Defendant's journalists' activities, these all feel very suspicious to me, especially as I have seen the call data disclosed by the Defendant relating to Jamie."

A newspaper article (bottom) about the Duke of Sussex published in the Daily Mirror on March 4 2005. Credit: PA

'Chelsy's gap eirr' - published by the Sunday People (April 24 2005)

The article reported that Ms Davy would take a year out from her studies to be able to spend more time in England, and includes a quote from an "insider", which states that Harry was "spending hours on the phone to Chelsy".

The Duke said he found the "level of detail in this article so disturbing", adding he does not believe Ms Davy would leak information to the press as she had "no interest in being involved in public life".

Harry said: "Who is this unidentified insider that is quoted? It seems to me that they must have obtained copies of our phone records and just seen the volume and length of our calls."

A newspaper article about the Duke of Sussex published in the Sunday People on April 24 2005. Credit: PA

'Harry carry' - published by the Sunday People (May 15 2005)

The article reported that Harry was being let off daily marches at Sandhurst due to a longstanding injury to his knee, and included quotes from "insiders" at Sandhurst about the injury and treatment.

Harry said: "I was not going around freely discussing any medical issues or injuries that I had. I was almost conditioned to feel guarded at this point in my life, worrying I couldn't trust anyone for fear that it would end up splashed across the tabloids."

The Duke added that he did not share details of him using "the academy's computers for 15 minutes each day to exchange emails with Chelsy" as the pair were "so protective of our relationship and wanted people to know as little as possible for fear of 'leaks'".

A newspaper article about the Duke of Sussex published in the Sunday People on May 15 2005. Credit: PA

'Chel shocked' - published by the Sunday People (April 9 2006)

The article reported that Ms Davy "blew her top" after Harry had been on a night out with cadets from Sandhurst and visited Spearmint Rhino - a chain of strip clubs.

Reportage from the article includes details about a series of phone calls between Harry and Ms Davy, and a comment from a "highly placed source" that she had gone "berserk".

Harry said: "The detail about the timing and length of the calls is so specific. With hindsight, it seems likely to me that the Defendant's journalists had access to one of our phone records and put two and two together to make a story."

A newspaper article about the Duke of Sussex published in the Sunday People on April 9 2006. Credit: PA

'Harry in space' - published by the Daily Mirror (July 24 2006)

The article claims to reveal that Harry had been approached to join one of the first commercial space flights.

Harry said: "What's interesting about this article is the reference to my brother and I discussing this.

"There were conversations about this at the time, obviously I was excited at the prospect, but how did the Defendant's journalists know who I'd spoken to about it?"

'Chelsy in gun terror' - published by the Sunday People (September 10 2006)

The article reported that Ms Davy had been robbed at gunpoint at a wine bar in Cape Town, South Africa.

Harry Said: "Chelsy didn't seem be the target of the attack, she was just in the wrong place at the wrong time, but it was an extremely scary experience for her, and for me as her partner thousands of miles away.

"Things like this reiterated the distance between us, living in different countries, and we certainly spoke a lot over the phone, and exchanged voicemails about this incident."

'I'm rarin to go' - published by the Daily Mirror (February 23 2007)

The article was a follow up to a previous exclusive from the Daily Mirror, which had been published six days beforehand and that revealed there were plans for Harry to serve in Iraq.

Harry said: "For obvious reasons, any plans for me and my regiment were intended to be highly confidential, so no coverage of this was welcome.

"This article reports on comments from Clarence House, which again, I believe were responsive after the Defendant's journalists had exposed the details of the tour."

He continued: "It all now makes sense to me. I had no chance to serve without it being public knowledge, as the Defendant's journalists were using unlawful means to obtain this highly sensitive information and had no regard as to how it would impact me."

'Harry..Don't be a hero' - published by the Sunday People (March 4 2007)

The article reported on Ms Davy's feelings about Harry going to serve in Iraq, stating that she had "begged [me] not to be a hero".

Reportage from the article also said that Ms Davy had made 12 phone calls to Harry in an hour while he was on a night out in Kensington and that he stepped outside to take each call.

Harry said: "The whole article feels highly suspicious to me from my knowledge, more so given what I now know about the reputation of Dean Rouswell in this litigation. I'm not even sure it makes sense, I think it contradicts itself.

"How would anyone, even the friends that I was out with, know that Chelsy had called me exactly 12 times. Especially, if I was taking the calls away from them for fear of embarrassment."

'Just Harry up' - published by the Daily Mirror (September 7 2007)

The article reported that Harry was an hour late to collect Ms Davy from Heathrow Airport, after he had gone to the wrong terminal. Photographs of her both before and after going through airport security are also included in the article.

Harry said: "I'm not even sure how the Defendant's journalists would have known I was at the wrong terminal as I hadn't left the car, so no one would have seen me, but I probably would have said this to Mark Dyer over the phone or in a voicemail."

'Davy stated' - published by the Sunday People (September 16 2007)

The article reported that Harry and Ms Davy's relationship was in crisis after a "string of bitter bust-ups".

According to the Sunday People, Harry and Ms Davy had three "monumental" rows, with a breakdown of the details of each of the purported rows.

Harry said: "I really cannot understand how the Defendant's journalists obtained such specific details for this article, however given what I know about Dean Rousewell's [article author] activities, I find it very suspicious. I certainly wasn't discussing our relationship in these kind of details with anyone inside the Palace."

'Hooray Harry's dumped' - published by the Sunday Mirror (November 11 2007)

The article reported that Harry and Ms Davy had split up and that the Duke had been on a night out to "drown my sorrows".

Reportage from the article included Harry's arrival time to the club, how he entered and who was with him on the night.

Harry said: "This is another occasion of where the Defendant's journalists, or paparazzi engaged by them, seemed to know exactly where I was, so they could be there at the right time to get their photo."

He continued: "What also strikes me about this article is the reference to the fall out between me and Chelsy. Again, how would they have known this?"

A newspaper article about the Duke of Sussex published in the Sunday Mirror on November 11 2007. Credit: PA

'Down in the dumped' - published by the Daily Mirror (November 12 2007)

The article reported that Ms Davy had asked for a trial separation in an "emotional phone call" the week before it was published, and that the Duke had only visited her once in Leeds in the six weeks she had been living there.

The Daily Mirror also included a quote from a "friend", that said the pair needed some time out, but that they were likely to get back together.

Harry said: "Again, it's not clear to me how the Defendant had this information, or why they thought it was necessary to publish it.

"If this article was published during one of the times we had split up, it was clearly an upsetting time for both of us and I don't understand where the public interest is in exposing all of these personal and private details."

A newspaper article about the Duke of Sussex published in the Daily Mirror on November 12 2007. Credit: PA

'Harry met Chelsy' - published by the Sunday Mirror (November 18 2007)

The article reported that Harry and Ms Davy had a "secret meeting" where the Duke had "begged her for a second chance", and that the meeting took place at a mutual friend's apartment in London.

Harry said he did not "recall this particular meeting", but added: "If we had met at a friend's apartment, it would have been someone we trusted implicitly, so I don't believe anyone would have provided any details to the Defendant's journalists."

He continued: "Given what I know now about the practices employed by the Defendant's journalists, I believe the details regarding our phone calls are more likely to have come from itemised phone records obtained by them."

'Back together' - published by the Daily Mirror (November 20 2007)

The article reported that Harry and Ms Davy were back together after the Duke had "repeatedly begged her" to give him another chance, claiming he had "bombarded her with texts and phone calls apologising for the antics that caused the split".

Harry said: "The level of detail regarding our phone communications is shocking and so blatant.

"While I can't recall the specific details of the state of our relationship at this time, it's highly unlikely I told anyone the details of the way I was trying to patch things up with Chelsy, it's hardly flattering to be contacting someone so much it could be described as 'pestering' them."

'Er, ok if I drop you off here?' - published by the Sunday Mirror (December 2 2007)

The article includes a large photograph of Ms Davy walking away from Harry's car in the grounds of Kensington Palace, claiming to be "proof" that the pair were back in a relationship.

Harry said: "When my solicitors showed me this article, I recognised the photograph immediately.

"It was taken through the archway that leads on to Kensington High Street, but still within the private road of Kensington Palace.

"There weren't routinely photographers waiting at this entrance, unless something big was happening.

"The reason I had dropped her off where I did was to avoid any members of the public seeing us by chance, so what are the chances of someone waiting at the archway, at the specific moment I dropped her off, with a camera ready?"

A newspaper article (left) about the Duke of Sussex published in the Sunday Mirror on December 2 2007. Credit: PA

'Harry fear as mobile is swiped' - published by the Daily Mirror (July 26 2008)

The article reported that Harry had his mobile phone stolen from a nightclub in Lesotho, before being returned two days later, and that the Duke's contacts and texts were not accessed as they were password protected.

Harry said: "My first worry when I realised it was gone that very private and personal text messages were going to be splashed across the newspapers.

"I knew it was likely the British press, including the Defendant, would know where I was, as they always did.

"I could never relax. I knew the Institution could wipe our devices remotely, but I was still worried.

"I don't understand how the Defendant's journalists could know that my contacts or texts weren't accessed. I'm not even sure I knew that, given the phone was missing for a few days."

A newspaper article (left column, centre) about the Duke of Sussex published in the Daily Mirror on July 26 2008. Credit: PA

'Soldier Harry's Taliban' - published by the Sunday People (September 28 2008)

The article reported that Harry had been "banned" from returning to service in Afghanistan, as it would present an "unacceptable risk" to the Duke and his comrades, but that the possibility of serving in Iraq had not been ruled out.

Reportage from the article also included a quote from an unidentified "source" that said Harry was being let down gently because he believed there was a vital job to be done in Afghanistan.

Harry said that while the "Defendant's journalist was right to say I was desperate to get back", he believed that "articles like this did not help and it's not clear to me who the source would be that the Defendant quotes".

"Everyone I spoke to knew the importance of discretion, and that media reporting was the whole reason I had been withdrawn," he continued.

"I don't believe anyone who had the details contained within the articles would want to jeopardise my career by speaking about it, so I find this 'exclusive' article to be highly suspicious."

A newspaper article about the Duke of Sussex published in the Sunday People on September 28 2008. Credit: PA

'He just loves boozing & Army she is fed up & is heading home' - published by the Sunday Mirror (January 25 2009)

The article reported that Ms Davy had ended her relationship with Harry because he "loved the Army more than her".

The reportage also revealed that the couple had "several tense meetings" the week before, and it included a comment from a "friend" that the final straw had been Harry "signing up to a helicopter pilot training course, as it would leave so little time for a serious relationship".

Harry also said he has been shown call data to Ms Davy's mobile, where three calls to journalists had been made, which he described as "violating".

'3am: What a way to Harry on' - published by the Daily Mirror (March 26 2009)

The article detailed how Harry had attended a rugby match with a female friend, Astrid Harbord.

The newspaper quoted a "spy" as saying the pair been on a "few secret dates over the past three weeks", as well as reporting that Ms Harbord had spent the night at Clarence House.

Harry disputed this and said: "She was never my girlfriend", but the pair "were in regular contact, we texted and exchanged calls and voicemails".

A newspaper article about the Duke of Sussex published in the Daily Mirror on March 26 2009. Credit: PA

'Harry's date with Gladiator's star' - published by the Sunday People (April 19 2009)

The article showed photographs of Harry with presenter Caroline Flack, together on a street in Fulham, London.

The pictures were published alongside an article detailing how the pair had "joined four friends for a lively dinner party".

Harry said he remembered the night as he recognised the photographers, who he described as "highly suspicious, and often dangerous", and said they had been "hiding underneath a car".

Harry said only himself, Caroline, and the friend whose apartment it was - Mark 'Marko' Dyer - had known about the planned meeting.

"Marko and I had exchanged voicemails about the night... Given the fact only the three of us knew the plan, I was highly suspicious and convinced someone had leaked the information to the press," Harry said.

A newspaper article about the Duke of Sussex published in the Sunday People on April 19 2009. Credit: PA

'Chelsy's new fella' - published by the Sunday People (April 26 2009)

The article alleged that Harry had been "bombarding" his ex-girlfriend with calls and "begged" her to take him back, despite her telling him she was in a new relationship.

Harry said the report also included a quote from an unidentified "close pal" of Ms Davy's, but said this felt "very suspicious to me" as the former couple had been "guarded" with who they shared information about their private lives.