Holiday disruption could be set to continue over another summer, as staff shortages and freshly announced strike action threaten travel to and from UK airports.

Fears of more travel chaos come after around 175 British Airways flights were recently cancelled on what experts anticipated to be the busiest day for UK air travel since before the pandemic.

Some 20,000 passengers were thought to have been affected by the cancellations just before the May bank holiday weekend.

Now, as another wave strikes by security guards at Heathrow airport are scheduled to take place throughout June, July and August, there are fresh fears holidays could be disrupted over yet another summer, following years of pandemic travel restrictions.

Strikes affecting airports

The biggest strike action announced so far is set to be launched by security guards at Heathrow Airport.

The Unite union said more than 2,000 of its members will walk out for 31 days from June 24.

For the first time, security officers based at Terminal 3 will join their colleagues from Terminal 5, as well as campus security who have already taken industrial action.

The workers will be on strike on June 24, 25, 28, 29 and 30, and July 14-16, 21-24, 28-31 and August 4-7, 11-14, 18-20 and 24-27.

The strikes will coincide with the beginning of the school holidays and the August bank holiday.

Military personnel were drafted in to check passports at UK airports including Heathrow during Border Force strikes in December.

A No 10 spokesman said: “Ultimately it’s a matter for Heathrow and the union to resolve, but we expect operators to make every effort to minimise disruption and to ensure those who are reliant on their services and those who have booked flights can still travel.”

Holidaymakers flying out of Glasgow Airport could also face delays and disruption after Unite confirmed that its members based at the airport will be balloted on strike action.

It comes after a previous pay offer to OCS Group UK Limited staff, who are represented by the union and based at the airport, was thrown out.

Bus driver strikes

Arriva bus drivers are also set to go on strike, in a dispute over pay.

Unite said more than 1,700 of its members employed by Arriva in London will walk out on June 20 and 21 and June 27 and 28 after rejecting a 7% pay offer.

It says this is in effect a real terms pay cut as the real inflation rate (RPI) stands at 11.4%.

Unite said if the dispute is not resolved, further strikes will be called.

The strikes will predominantly affect routes in north and east London.

