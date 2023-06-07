The first heat-health alert of the year has been issued as the UK braces for its hottest day of the year so far this weekend.

The yellow alert has been issued in parts of England, with six regions included:

- London- East Midlands- West Midlands- East of England- South East- South West

Sent by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) and the Met Office, it is currently in place from 9am on Friday 9 June to 9am on Monday 12 June.

Temperatures are set to build from Thursday until Saturday and could hit 29C.

Dr Agostinho Sousa, Head of Extreme Events and Health Protection at UKHSA, said: "In the coming days we are likely to experience our first sustained period of hot weather of the year so far, so it’s important that everyone ensures they keep hydrated and cool while enjoying the sun.

"Forecasted temperatures this week will primarily impact those over the age of 65 or those with pre-existing health conditions such as respiratory and cardiovascular diseases.

"If you have friends, family or neighbours who you know are more vulnerable to the effects of hot weather, it is important you check in on them and ensure they are aware of the forecasts and are following the necessary advice."

Dan Harris, Deputy Chief Meteorologist at the Met Office, said: "Temperatures will rise later this week and into the weekend, with a plume of warm air being drawn in from the south.

"Temperatures over the weekend could peak around 30°C in some parts of England and remain well above average overnight through the weekend.

"Coupled with the rise in temperatures is an increase in the likelihood of some potentially heavy and thundery showers, which could bring some localised disruption for some from late on Friday and into the weekend, though it is not possible to be definitive about exact details this far from the potential event."

The news was announced alongside advice for keeping safe in the warm weather, such as knowing the symptoms of heat exhaustion and heatstroke, as well as closing windows and curtains in rooms that face the sun.

