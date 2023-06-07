Floods from Ukraine dam breach engulf more war-torn areas as hundreds flee

Play Brightcove video

Large areas are underwater with thousands of people evacuated in southern Ukraine

Floodwaters from a collapsed dam kept rising in southern Ukraine on Wednesday, forcing hundreds of people to flee their homes in a major emergency operation that brought a dramatic new dimension to the war with Russia.

Hundreds of thousands of residents in the Ukrainian-controlled area of Kherson were ordered to evacuate following the incident at the major dam and hydroelectric power station on Tuesday.

Ukraine has accused Russia of blowing up the dam, which sits in an area Moscow has controlled for more than a year.

On Wednesday a rescue truck was overwhelmed by the water, forcing relief workers and flooding victims to be helped out of the vehicle.

Some residents clung to each other to keep from falling into the rising tide. One man chucked his German shepherd from the roof of a stalled truck onto another.

But as the evacuees began to leave their ruined homes behind, the sound of other dogs abandoned in floodwater can be heard.

A dinghy floats down the streets of Kherson. Credit: AP

Local Svitlana Telenda was one of the many forced to flee.

Ms Telenda said: "I kept sitting, hoping that I could stay. Then the water began to run with such force that my son got a boat from a neighbour and we got out."

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of Kherson Regional Military administration said the intensity of the floods was decreasing, but warned “due to the significant destruction of the dam, the water will keep coming.”

Satellite images show the areas now inundated with flood water from the vast reservoir unleashed by the destruction of the Kahovka dam, contaminating drinking water.

The explosion has added to an already dire situation - no sooner had a group of evacuees reached dry land, they were having to take cover from the shelling.

As the rescue effort continues, so does the war.

