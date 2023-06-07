Lionel Messi has announced he is to join Major League Soccer side Inter Miami.

The 35-year-old Argentina forward had been strongly linked with a move to Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal, to join a league which already features Cristiano Ronaldo and now Karim Benzema.

However, with Messi’s two-year contract at Paris St Germain coming to an end this month, the World Cup winner confirmed in a joint interview with Spanish publications Mundo Deportivo and Sport he was heading to the US.

“I made the decision that I am going to go to Miami,” Messi said.

The 35-year-old captained Argentina to World Cup glory in 2022. Credit: PA

“I still haven’t closed it 100%. I’m missing some things, but we decided to continue on the path.”

MLS franchise Miami are co-owned by former England captain David Beckham.

The Florida side recently sacked Beckham’s former Manchester United and England team-mate Phil Neville as coach and are currently bottom of the 15-team Eastern Conference, but remain a fiercely ambitious club.

Messi had also been linked with a move back to his former club Barcelona, but confirmed when that fell through that he had opted for a fresh challenge in the US.

Messi’s two-year contract at Paris St Germain comes to an end this month. Credit: PA

“If the Barcelona thing didn’t work out, I wanted to leave Europe, get out of the spotlight and think more in my family,” he said.

“I really wanted, I was very excited to be able to return (to Barcelona), but after having experienced what I experienced and the exit I had, I did not want to be in the same situation again – waiting to see what was going to happen.

“I heard that they had to sell players or lower players’ salaries and the truth is that I didn’t want to go through that, nor take charge of obtaining something that had to do with all that."

PSG announced last week that Messi would be leaving and he had reportedly been offered a deal worth 400m euros (£343.5m) per year to move to Saudi Arabia.

The forward spent most of his career at Barcelona. Credit: PA

Messi revealed that while his heart may have been pushing him towards a return to the Nou Camp, it was a move which he felt could have left him open to more issues having had to “walk the bullfight” at the end of his previous stay.

"I also wanted to look for something else and a bit of peace of mind," Messi said.

"I had offers from other European teams, but I didn’t even evaluate them because my idea was to go to Barcelona.

“If the Barcelona thing didn’t come out, analysing it, then (I was) leaving European football and much more (doing so) after winning the World Cup, which was what I needed to close my career on this side.

"Going to live in the United States in a different way and enjoying day-to-day much more, but with the same responsibility of wanting to win and always doing things well, but (now) with more peace of mind."

