Lindsey & Rob: Living With MND

Since his diagnosis in 2019, rugby league legend Rob Burrow has been battling Motor Neurone Disease, with wife Lindsey by his side. Last month Lindsey took part in the first ever Leeds marathon; one that saw memorable footage of Rob being carried over the finish line by his friend and former teammate Kevin Sinfield, an image that travelled across the globe.

Tonight has been following Lindsey in the run up to taking on this mammoth 26 mile challenge, seeing her juggle marathon training with working and family life. We take an intimate look at Lindsey’s new day-to-day routine as she balances running with being a mum of three, caring for Rob and working part-time as an NHS physiotherapist.

I'm running the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon. I'm running it to raise awareness, to do my bit to help other sufferers and other patients with MND. I just want to do my bit to help. Lindsey Burrow

The film also explores the wider impact of this debilitating and terminal disease, on both the patients themselves and their families. Rob is one of an estimated 5,000 adults in the UK currently living with MND and every day, an average of six people are diagnosed with the condition. We still don’t know what causes Motor Neurone Disease, but in 2021 the Government pledged 50 million pounds towards MND research.

We need the government to invest on a continual basis in MND research. We also need industry as well, the pharmaceutical industry, to get involved because they have lots of money that they can invest. Chris James, MND Association

Finally we see Lindsey on the big day itself as she takes on the inaugural Rob Burrow Marathon, with her proud family watching on. So far, Lindsey has raised over £102,000 towards a new MND centre in Leeds, which will help families affected by the disease for years to come.

I am extremely proud of Lindsay and have nothing but admiration for her. Without her, I wouldn't be here today Rob Burrow

