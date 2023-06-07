Marks & Spencer are to axe use-by dates milk as part of their commitment to halve food waste.

The retailer has pledged to switch to "best before" labelling across all M&S Select Farms British and organic milk in UK stores this week.

According to The Waste and Resources Action Programme (WRAP), nearly 490 million pints of milk are wasted each year.

M&S said the change is part of an effort to halve food waste by 2030 and reach net zero by 2040.

M&S is targeting a 50% reduction in food waste by 2030. Credit: PA

It will make them the first retailer to offer "best before" labelling on fully recyclable milk bottles following the removal of coloured plastic caps earlier this year.

Director of Collaboration and Change at WRAP Catherine David said: “Milk is the third most wasted food in the home behind potatoes and bread, with around 490 million pints poured down the drain every year - 18 and a half per household - worth £270 million.

"The main reason is not drinking before the use-by date.

"This type of change to labelling is fundamental in helping people reduce household food waste, which currently tops more than 6.6 million tonnes each year across the UK."

M&S is targeting a 50% reduction in food waste by 2030, with 100% of edible surplus to be redistributed by 2025 as part of its net zero target.

In July last year, the retailer removed best before dates across over 300 fruit and vegetable lines.

