Pope Francis in hospital to undergo intestinal surgery

Pope Francis is in hospital to have intestinal surgery.

The Vatican said Francis would be put under general anesthetic and would be in hospital for several days.

He is to undergo a “laparotomy and abdominal wall plastic surgery with prosthesis” to treat a “recurrent, painful and worsening” constriction of the intestine.

A laparotomy involves making an incision across the abdomen, it usually means a 3-5 day stay in hospital and long recovery, according to the NHS.

"The stay at the health facility will last several days to allow for the normal post-operative course and full functional recovery,” the Vatican statement said, according to AP news agency.

On Tuesday the Pope visited at Rome's Gemelli hospital for a medical tests but no details of these were provided.

The 86-year-old appeared at his weekly general audience on Wednesday, and went to two meetings before heading to hospital, the Vatican said.This comes, two years after he had 13 inches of his colon removed because of an inflammation and narrowing of the large intestine.

More to follow...