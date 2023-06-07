Rishi Sunak attends Washington baseball match before talks with Joe Biden

By Will Tullis, ITV News Washington DC Producer

Rishi Sunak attended a Major League Baseball game on Wednesday in Washington DC ahead of talks with US President Joe Biden.

The prime minister watched the Washington Nationals take on the Arizona Diamondbacks as part of US-UK Friendship Day, celebrating relations between the two countries.

ITV News Deputy Political Editor Anushka Asthana reports from the Nationals Stadium in Washington.

The self-professed cricket fan was expected by some to throw the ceremonial first pitch that is usually taken by a special guest to start baseball games.

But the prime minister insisted he was never due to pitch.

"I wasn’t actually meant to ever do it", Mr Sunak told reporters earlier this week.

"Who is doing it is a veteran [Stuart Taylor, chief executive of the Allied Forces Association].

"I actually think the most appropriate person to do it given the context of the game and what it celebrates.", he added.

Rishi Sunak is spending two days in Washington on his first official trip to the US capital as prime minister.

He will meet with President Joe Biden at the White House on Thursday (June 8) where the war in Ukraine and artificial intelligence (AI) are expected to be high on the agenda.

Mr Sunak told ITV News he wants the US and UK to lead the way in creating rules for how AI should be allowed to work.

"My job is to make sure that we as a country are protected, and I'm confident actually that we can put the guardrails in place", he said.

"We've got a strong track record of doing so. outside of the US our country is the leading democratic nation when it comes to the number of AI companies, the number of researchers the quality of our research, the money invested in it.

"So I think we can do this and we will do it."

