West Ham have won the Europa Conference League final 2-1 against Fiorentina in Prague.

Jarrod Bowen’s last-minute winner saw West Ham end their 43-year wait for a trophy with a dramatic victory.

The Hammers won their first piece of silverware since 1980’s FA Cup, and a first European trophy since 1965, on a historic and emotional night in Prague.

Declan Rice celebrates his side's victory. Credit: PA

Fans chanted “2-1 to the cockney boys” at McCarthy’s pub from the moment Bowen gave the team the lead in the final minute of the second half.

Standing on the tables, they sang “West Ham are massive everywhere we go.”

They also hugged and kissed each other as they jumped and danced around the room.

Just nine weeks ago that David Moyes watched as the away fans unfurled a ‘Moyes Out’ banner during a scratchy 1-0 win over Fulham, which likely saved his job.

Now Moyes has written his name in West Ham folklore, joining Ron Greenwood and John Lyall as trophy-winning Hammers managers.

West Ham United fans celebrate their side's second goal in London. Credit: PA

A place in next season’s Europa League means the club has qualified for Europe three seasons in a row, for the first time.

Declan Rice, destined to leave this summer but with the legacy of becoming only the third captain, along with Bobby Moore and Billy Bonds, will lift silverware in the club’s 128-year history.

The Hammers have given their fans, 5,000 of whom were – officially at least – in attendance and the 20,000-or so who just wanted to be in Prague for their first European final in 47 years, the ride of their lives.

