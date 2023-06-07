Why was Gene Simmons from Kiss watching PMQs?

Rockstar Gene Simmons, famous for being the co-lead singer of metal band Kiss, was spotted watching Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons chamber on Wednesday.

Mr Simmons, more used to watching legions of fans lose it to 'Rock And Roll All Nite', said he witnessed “controlled chaos” as deputy leaders Oliver Dowden and Angela Rayner went toe-to-toe.

The pair, standing in for Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer, put on a tame performance across the Despatch Box in comparison to other sessions of PMQs, but Mr Simmons said it was "fascinating".

The American, who is in the UK the band’s End Of The Road tour, was a guest of DUP MP Ian Paisley (North Antrim) and received a private tour before making his first trip into the Commons chamber.He told the PA news agency: “What I just saw in there was controlled chaos. It was the clash of wills but respectful – the right honourable so and so, it was fascinating.

“In America, it’s like the middle finger is a salute. I think Americans can take a big lesson in civility in how to make democracy actually work and still respect the other side.”

Asked if he had visited Parliament before, Simmons said: “Never to Parliament – taught it to my students, but never was physically here and I will tell you, touching a piece of granite that’s over 1,000 years old is insane.

“America is so young and has no sense of history, everything over there is just fast, immediate, instant gratification and there’s no time to sit there and just gaze, I mean, look where you are – it’s insane.

“We’re standing on, in terms of democracy, hallowed ground.”

Ian Paisley is a Democratic Unionist Party MP from Northern Ireland. Credit: PA

Asked if he had visited Parliament before, Simmons said: "Never to Parliament - taught it to my students but never was physically here and I will tell you, touching a piece of granite that's over 1,000-years-old is insane.

"America is so young and has no sense of history, everything over there is just fast, immediate, instant gratification and there's no time to sit there and just gaze, I mean, look where you are - it's insane. We're standing on, in terms of democracy, hallowed ground."

On plans for the rest of the day, Mr Paisley joked: "He's doing a private concert as a DUP fundraiser - that's a lie!"

Asked about the final tour for Kiss, Simmons said: "You have got to have some dignity and pride, you've got to know when to get off the stage."

Mr Paisley earlier explained: "Gene is a guest, he's a real knowledgeable guy about the history of this place, he's got a genuine interest both in the history and the theology behind all this stuff, and he's had a private tour and he's been able to visit Deputy Prime Minister's question time.

"It's great to have him here, an honour to have guests here and it's great when they're passionate and interested and they can tell the world about the importance of this building and democracy and what it means for people here."