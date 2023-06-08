Actress Shannen Doherty has revealed to fans that her breast cancer has spread to her brain.

In an Instagram post, she shared a video of herself receiving radiation treatment as tears filled her eyes.

The 'Charmed' and '90210' star wrote in a caption: "On January 5th, my ct scan showed Mets in my brain. Yesterdays video was showing the process of getting fitted for the mask which you wear during radiation to your brain.

"January 12, the first round of radiation took place. My fear is obvious. I am extremely claustrophobic and there was a lot going on in my life. I am fortunate as I have great doctors like Dr Amin Mirahdi and the amazing techs at cedar sinai.

"But that fear…. The turmoil….. the timing of it all…. This is what cancer can look like.”

Doherty was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015. She went into remission two years later. In 2020, she confirmed that the cancer had returned and spread, with doctors stating it was at stage 4.

A number of celebrities threw their support behind the actress on Wednesday, with Buffy the Vampire Slayer actress Sarah Michelle Gellar writing: "You are a warrior."

Actor and friend Selma Blair wrote. “This is a lot to take on, still again.

“And I am wishing for all the wise peace you have learned to find you in the terror moments. To know we are holding you. Love. All love.”

