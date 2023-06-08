Children in France injured in 'abominable' playground knife attack

Children were attacked by a man armed with a knife, in a town in the French Alps.

The incident reportedly happened in a playground in the town of Annecy.

“Several people including children have been injured by an individual armed with a knife in a square in Annecy,” France's interior minister Gerald Darmanin tweeted.The attacker has been arrested by police.

A local politician, Antoine Armand, tweeted that children were attacked on a playground.

He called the attack “abominable.”

