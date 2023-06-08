A heat health warning for parts of England has been upgraded from yellow to amber by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).

The initial alert was issued on Wednesday for six regions of England, London, the East Midlands, West Midlands, East of England, South East and South West.

On Thursday, the warning was escalated to an amber level for five of the initial six - the West Midlands, East Midlands, East of England, South East and South West.

The amber level means the impact of the weather is “likely to be felt across the whole health service… and the wider population, not just the most vulnerable”.

The UKHSA further issued a yellow alert for the North East, North West and Yorkshire and Humber regions.

All alerts are in place between 9am on Friday and 9am on Monday June 12.

Dr Agostinho Sousa, Head of Extreme Events and Health Protection at UKHSA, said: "In the coming days we are likely to experience our first sustained period of hot weather of the year so far, so it’s important that everyone ensures they keep hydrated and cool while enjoying the sun.

"Forecasted temperatures this week will primarily impact those over the age of 65 or those with pre-existing health conditions such as respiratory and cardiovascular diseases.

"If you have friends, family or neighbours who you know are more vulnerable to the effects of hot weather, it is important you check in on them and ensure they are aware of the forecasts and are following the necessary advice."

The news was announced alongside advice for keeping safe in the warm weather, such as knowing the symptoms of heat exhaustion and heatstroke, as well as closing windows and curtains in rooms that face the sun.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...