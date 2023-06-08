A Russian citizen has died after being attacked by a shark off the Egyptian resort of Hurghada, according to Russia's Consul General in the city.

Viktor Voropayev said, in a statement shared on Telegram, that the death had been confirmed "by Egypt's competent authorities".

The statement called on Russians to "be vigilant when in the water, strictly abide by swimming and diving bans imposed by the Egyptian authorities, and strictly obey warnings from hotel personnel and coast guards to get back to land".

The incident took place off the popular Red Sea resort's Dream Beach at around 3pm local time.

Mr Voropayev told Russia's TASS agency that the man was born in 1999 and was not a tourist, but a permanent resident of Egypt.

He added that Russia's C onsulate General in Hurghada was in constant contact with local authorities in the province.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...