ITV News Correspondent Emma Murphy has the latest on the Kherson dam flooding as she reports live from Ukraine

Landmines in Ukraine have been dislodged by the torrents of flood water caused by an explosion at a dam in Kherson.

“The area where the Kakhovka dam was, is full of landmines, which are now floating in the water and are posing a huge risk,” Country Director at CARE Ukraine Fabrice Martin said in a statement on Tuesday.

The dam's collapse and the deluge of water it released has caused a humanitarian and ecological disaster.

Three people have reportedly died in the town of Oleshky, according to a local mayor.

Hundreds of people were stranded on rooftops as the rising water wiped out their homes and villages, Mayor Yevhen Ryschuk said.

Thousands of homes have been wiped out in the floods. Credit: AP

He added that 90% of Oleshky is flooded and is facing a humanitarian crisis without electricity and no safe drinking water or food.

At least 4,000 people have been evacuated from both the Russian and Ukrainian-controlled sides of the river, officials said.

The true scale of the disaster is unclear in the affected area, which was home to more than 60,000 people.

Russia-appointed authorities in the occupied parts of the Kherson region, have reported 15,000 flooded homes.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called it “a crime of ecocide" and "a man-made strike on the environment, after which nature will have to recover for decades".

Mr Zelenskyy said it was impossible to predict how much of the chemicals and oil products stored in flooded areas will end up in rivers and the sea.

Ukraine's agriculture ministry warned: “The fields in the south of Ukraine next year can turn into deserts".

In the Moscow-controlled city of Oleshky, Lera, 19, told of how the first floor of her home was flooded.

“Everything around us is floating. People are standing on rooftops and asking for help, but no one is evacuating them,” said Lera, who did not give her last name for fear of reprisals.

Aerial footage showed flooded streets in the Russia-controlled city of Nova Kakhovka on the eastern side of the Dnieper, where Mayor Leontyev said seven people were missing, although believed to be alive.

Hundreds of pets have been rescued. Credit: AP

Hundreds of animals have been rescued. Officials said the Kazkova Dibrova Zoo in Nova Kakhovka was under water and that “only swans and ducks could escape".

The cause of the dam’s collapse remains unclear with Russia and Ukraine blaming each other.

Some experts cited wartime damage and neglect, although others argued that Russia might have destroyed it for military reasons.

In his first public comments on the disaster, Russian President Vladimir Putin repeated Moscow's line that Ukraine is to blame for destroying the Kakhovka dam.

