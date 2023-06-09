Boris Johnson is resigning as an MP after accusing a Commons investigation into whether he misled Parliament over partygate of attempting to “drive me out”.

In a statement to the media on Friday, the former Prime Minister compared the Privileges Committee probe to a “kangaroo court” as he announced his intention to step down as MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip.

He said, after receiving a letter from the committee, he believed it was “determined to use the proceedings against me to drive me out of Parliament”.

“It is very sad to be leaving Parliament – at least for now – but above all I am bewildered and appalled that I can be forced out, anti-democratically, by a committee chaired and managed, by Harriet Harman, with such egregious bias,” he said.

The announcement comes just hours after Rishi Sunak approved his resignation honours list, allowing Mr Johnson to bestow peerages and knighthoods upon dozens of his allies.

Richard Mills, chairman of Uxbridge & South Ruislip Conservative Association, said in a statement that it had been an “honour and privilege” to work with Boris Johnson since he was elected as the constituency’s MP in 2015.

In his resignation statement, Mr Johnson said: "I am very sorry to leave my wonderful constituency. It has been a huge honour to serve them, both as mayor and MP.

It was the second by-election triggered on Friday following former culture secretary Nadine Dorries’ decision to quit the Commons immediately, rather than wait until the next election.

The Privileges Committee has been investigating whether Mr Johnson misled MPs when he assured them that Covid rules were followed in No 10 following allegations of lockdown-busting parties.

In a lengthy statement, he accused the committee of producing a yet-to-be-published report “riddled with inaccuracies and reeks of prejudice” while providing him with “no formal ability to challenge anything they say”.

He said the panel of MPs had “still not produced a shred of evidence that I knowingly or recklessly misled the Commons”.

But he said he thought their “purpose from the beginning has been to find me guilty, regardless of the facts”.

“So I have today written to my association in Uxbridge and South Ruislip to say that I am stepping down forthwith and triggering an immediate by-election," he said.

Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner said the British public are "sick to the back teeth of this never ending Tory soap opera".

The Labour frontbencher said: “After 13 years of Conservative chaos, enough is enough.

“It’s time to turn the page with a fresh start for Britain with a Labour Government focused on the people’s priorities of tackling the cost of living crisis and building a better future.”

Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak. Credit: PA

In a rallying call to his followers, Mr Johnson also used his resignation statement to deliver a stinging attack on Mr Sunak’s Government.

“When I left office last year the government was only a handful of points behind in the polls. That gap has now massively widened,” Mr Johnson said.

“Just a few years after winning the biggest majority in almost half a century, that majority is now clearly at risk.

"Our party needs urgently to recapture its sense of momentum and its belief in what this country can do.

“We need to show how we are making the most of Brexit and we need in the next months to be setting out a pro-growth and pro-investment agenda.

"We need to cut business and personal taxes – and not just as pre-election gimmicks – rather than endlessly putting them up. We must not be afraid to be a properly Conservative government.

“Why have we so passively abandoned the prospect of a Free Trade Deal with the US? Why have we junked measures to help people into housing or to scrap EU directives or to promote animal welfare?

“We need to deliver on the 2019 manifesto, which was endorsed by 14 million people. We should remember that more than 17 million voted for Brexit. “

