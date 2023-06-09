Donald Trump has been criminally charged for mishandling classified documents at his Florida estate.

It is the second time in three months that he has been indicted.

The former US president's case is one of the most notable in Justice Department history.

It marks the first time that a former president has ever faced criminal charges on a federal level and represents the biggest legal challenge the 76-year-old has faced.

It comes less than three months after he was charged in New York with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.

Donald Trump - who served as the 45th president of the United States - spoke about the charges in a post on his social media platform Truth Social on Thursday night (June 8).

"I never thought it possible that such a thing could happen to a former president of the United States," Trump said.

Here is a look at the charges and what to expect next.

What are the charges and how has Trump reacted?

Trump has been charged with mishandling documents, some of which were classified as 'Top Secret'. Credit: AP

Trump has been charged in connection with mishandling classified documents.

His lawyer James Trusty told CNN that the indictment includes charges of willful retention of national defense information, obstruction of justice, false statements and conspiracy.

Speaking on his Truth Social app, he called it "a DARK DAY for the United Stated of America."

In a video post, he said, “I’m innocent and we will prove that very, very soundly and hopefully very quickly.”

Within 20 minutes of breaking the news, his 2024 presidential campaign sent out a fundraising missive telling his followers he’d been indicted and asking for financial support.

Will Trump be arrested?

The Justice Department did not immediately publicly confirm the indictment, and any charges were not publicly filed.

Trump said he’d been summoned to appear in court on Tuesday 13 June in Miami. It wasn’t immediately clear if Trump planned to make the appearance and what the procedure would look like.

When he was charged by the Manhattan district attorney in the New York case, Trump surrendered to authorities, where he was booked behind closed doors and appeared in the courtroom, sitting with his lawyers at the defence table.

At the New York case he was fingerprinted but not handcuffed by police.

How did this case come about?

In spring 2021, National Archives and Records Administration realised important material from Trump's time in office was missing from their collection.

Officials then reached out to the former president's representatives.

According to the Presidential Records Act, White House documents are considered property of the US government and must be preserved.

FBI photo of documents that were seized during the search of Mar-a-Lago. Credit: AP

A Trump representative told the National Archives in December 2021 that presidential records had been found at Mar-a-Lago.

In January 2022, the National Archives retrieved 15 boxes of documents from Trump’s Florida home, later telling Justice Department officials that they contained “a lot” of classified material.

That May, the FBI and Justice Department issued a subpoena for remaining classified documents in Trump’s possession.

Investigators who went to visit the property weeks later to collect the records were given roughly three dozen documents and a sworn statement from Trump’s lawyers attesting that the requested information had been returned.

But that turned out to be false.

The FBI conducted a search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate back in August 2022. Credit: AP

With a search warrant, federal officials returned to Mar-a-Lago in August 2022 and seized more than 33 boxes and containers totaling 11,000 documents from a storage room and an office, including 100 classified documents.

In total, roughly 300 documents with classification markings - including some at the top-secret level - were recovered from Trump since he left office in January 2021.

Will the federal indictment prevent Trump from running for president?

No. Neither the indictment, nor a conviction would prevent Trump from running for or winning the presidency in 2024.

And as the New York case showed, criminal charges have historically been a boon to his fundraising. The campaign announced that it had raised over $4 million in the 24 hours after that indictment became public, far smashing its previous record after the FBI search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club.

