Soccer Aid is back with another star-studded line-up having so far raised more than £75 million for charity since its conception.

Created by Robbie Williams in 2006, a host of famous faces join together every year to compete in two teams - England vs a World XI.

What is Soccer Aid?

Soccer Aid is an annual charity football match which pits England against a World XI.

The two teams are made up of a host of famous faces including actors, musicians, social media stars, and often ex-footballers.

It raises money for children's charity UNICEF.

Former One Direction star Liam Payne and ex-Love Island contestant Tommy Fury train for Soccer Aid. Credit: PA

Where and when is it taking place this year?

Soccer Aid for UNICEF 2023 kicks off at Old Trafford, usually the home of Manchester United Football Club.

The game will begin at 7.30pm on Sunday, June 11, but turnstiles open at 5.30pm for ticket holders and there will be plenty of build-up beforehand.

Who's on the teamsheet?

The England team will be captained by Lioness Jill Scott, queen of the I'm A Celebrity jungle and European Championship 2022 winner.

She makes her debut alongside the rest of the England squad: Paddy McGuinness, Jermain Defoe, Karen Carney, Gary Cahill, Jack Wilshere, Bugzy Malone, Tom Grennan, Mo Farah, Alex Brooker, Gary Neville, Paul Scholes, Chunkz, Joel Corry, Eni Aluko, David James, Scarlette Douglas, Nicky Butt, Liam Payne, Danny Dyer, Asa Butterfield, and Tom Hiddleston.

The England management coaches are Stormzy, Emma Hayes, Vicky McClure, Harry Redknapp, and David Seaman.

The Soccer Aid World XI FC line-up, captained by Usain Bolt, is: Lee Mack, Steven Bartlett, Kem Cetinay, Mo Gilligan, Maisie Adam, Tommy Fury, Heather O'Reilly, Kaylyn Kyle, Noah Beck, Ben Foster, Roberto Carlos, Nani, Francesco Totti, Gabriel Batistuta, Leon Edwards, Sam Claflin, Hernan Crespo, Patrice Evra, and Niko.

They are managed and coached by Mauricio Pochettino, Robbie Keane, Martin Compston, and Mel C.

Line of Duty star and England coach Vicky McClure. Credit: PA

Who is doing the Soccer Aid half-time performance?

Tom Grennan will be the first ever Soccer Aid player to take part in the match and give a live half-time performance at the 2023 charity event.

The singer, who is a Manchester United fan, said the performance at Old Trafford stadium will be “extra special”.

Grennan will sing his hit ballad Here in front of tens of thousands of fans at the event,

How can I watch it?

ITV1 will broadcast the match live from 6.30pm and coverage runs through to 10pm.

It will also feature on Scotland's STV, as well as on streaming app ITVX.

