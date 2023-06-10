City chase treble glory but face stern Inter test in Champions League final

For all Manchester City's dominance this season, for all their brilliance in this competition and their near perfect run-in to claim a fifth Premier League title in six years, their success in the Champions League final is far from a foregone conclusion.

They face an Inter team who love to defend and are perfectly happy not to see much of the ball. They are tactics that have already successfully frustrated City in recent months.

Add to that, this is a one-off match, in which City are overwhelming favourites and in a way Inter have little to lose and are under no pressure at all.

Could the occasion get to Pep Guardiola's men?

Well, you wouldn't have thought so because they're a collective of experienced match-winners led by a genius.

But City have never won this trophy before and that's a fact that will likely play on the minds of those in light blue, especially when the going gets tough in Istanbul.

Remember, they were favourites against Chelsea two years ago.

Ironically, City are trying to emulate what only one other club has achieved - neighbours Manchester United in 1999.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola will be hoping to complete a historic treble. Credit: PA

If they can secure this treble, then the arguments will begin about which is the better team.

Their success will also spark further discussions from the rest of football about the deep Abu Dhabi pockets behind their dominance, and the 115 charges they face from the Premier League about financial irregularities. Charges they strenuously deny.

There will also be conversations about whether they're making the Premier League too predictable. A situation you can't really see changing, until Guardiola decides he's had enough.

But for those who don't care how they got here, and just enjoy watching the beautiful game played in a beautiful way, this City team serves up a real feast for the eyes.

